Central Virginia Community College will offer most classes online and many student resources remotely during the fall semester, the college announced Wednesday in a release which outlines its guidelines for operating in the fall.

Most general education courses and transfer courses will be offered online through using Canvas, the college's learning management system. 

CVCC officials said maintaining student and staff safety is the focus of the college’s fall operating guidelines.

Classes that require hands-on participation and training, such as welding and radiology, will meet in small groups of students and staff adhering to safety recommendations and increased sanitation, the release said.

Fall 2020 classes are slated to begin on Aug. 24.

CVCC will also continue to allow flexible telework options for employees who can “effectively work remotely.”

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

Recommended for you

Load comments