Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EASTERN PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 400 PM EDT * AT 254 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM SEDALIA TO NEAR ENDICOTT, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... MARTINSVILLE... BEDFORD... ROCKY MOUNT... AND BOONES MILL. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LIBERTY UNIVERSITY AND THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS, AS WELL AS DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. FOR YOUR SAFETY, MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF HAIL OF ANY SIZE, AS WELL AS REPORTS OF ANY WIND DAMAGE, INCLUDING DOWNED TREES OR LARGE LIMBS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH