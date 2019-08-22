Graduates from Central Virginia Community College will be able to make a smooth transition into the criminal justice program at Averett University in Danville, thanks to a new agreement the two institutions entered into on Wednesday.
Students who have completed their associate’s degree in administration of justice at CVCC have guaranteed acceptance into Averett’s Graduate and Professional Studies program, according to a Wednesday news release from CVCC.
Those students need to have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, and will enter into Averett’s program for a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Criminal Justice as a junior, the release states. They’ll need to complete at least 60 credits at Averett before graduating.
The agreement also includes “many scholarship and financial aid options,” according to the release, such as a $2,000 scholarship for any members of the honor society Phi Theta Kappa.
Averett has entered into eight such criminal justice articulation agreements in recent years with community colleges in surrounding areas, the release states.