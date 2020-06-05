A curfew that had been in place in Lynchburg since Monday evening following Sunday night protests that turned violent has been lifted, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said in a release Friday morning. 

Svrcek made the decision to lift the curfew in consultation with Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. 

"We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the curfew and understanding during these extraordinary times," Svrcek said in the release. "We expect the community will continue to be peaceful so the suspension of the curfew can continue and our great community can engage in meaningful conversation and action to move forward."

The curfew was in effect for three straight nights, with city residents urged to remain indoors during the posted hours. The Lynchburg Police Department has made eight arrests over the past few days in connection with protests that turned violent in downtown and near Miller Park. 

According to the release, Svrcek and Zuidema "may revisit the decision to institute a curfew should it become necessary."

