In a proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, Bedford County budgeted a $2.4 million increase in funding to its Children Services Act (CSA).
The funding increase comes primarily in response to an increase in social services cases, many connected to mental health struggles and substance abuse, said Andrew Crawford, director of social services in Bedford County.
Though the budget has not officially been adopted, Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said the county had to cut $800,000 in total funding from other departments, including county administration, clerk of court, sheriff, detention, building inspections, fire, tourism and housekeeping, to balance the budget and provide the required funding increase for CSA.
“CSA expenses are dramatically increasing,” Hiss said. “They have been on an upward trajectory for a few years.”
The money is used in part by the Department of Social Services for foster care costs, such as paying foster parents and supporting group homes throughout Virginia. Other parts are used for preventative programs, or rehabilitation and therapy for struggling parents and families, Crawford said.
Paul Baldwin, CSA coordinator for Bedford County, said there were 109 children in the county's foster system as of April 29. The number of children entering and leaving foster care is a "rolling number" and varies month to month, Crawford said, but he estimated typically three to 10 children enter the foster program per month.
Many cases, Baldwin said, are the result of substance abuse in the family. If a parent is struggling with addiction, this impact can prevent them from providing a safe environment for their child, resulting in the need for foster placement if a relative cannot be found to care for them.
Mental health troubles are another major factor contributing to foster caseloads, Crawford added. While the hope is always to provide recovery and help for parents and eventually reunite them with their child, Baldwin said that is not always the case. Sometimes, children cannot be placed back in their home.
“The goal is to find them permanency,” Crawford said, whether permanency for a child is found in reunification with parents, with relatives, or with an adoptive family.
The months surrounding the beginning of the school year tend to be the heaviest time of year in terms of caseloads, Crawford said, as teachers see and report signs of troubling home situations. He expects to see an increase again when schools re-open following coronavirus pandemic closures.
“I just hope that it’s not a huge [increase],” Crawford said. “I hope families are maintaining, and figuring out ways to cope. It is stressful. People are out of work; they are struggling.”
Since the pandemic shut down schools and other institutions, Crawford said Bedford County’s Department of Social Services made three emergency removals in March and eight more in April. Some of those removed children have either returned home or are with relatives, he said, and overall case numbers declined in April, according to his staff’s preliminary reports.
CSA in Bedford works collaboratively with various community organizations in a Family Assessment Planning Team to provide comprehensive services for affected families, Baldwin said, including preventative services.
Representatives from the sheriff’s office, Horizon Behavioral Health, the department of social services, Bedford County schools and the court service unit — a sort of juvenile probation system — are among the organizations working to find solutions for families and children impacted by substance abuse and mental health challenges.
“We do a lot of prevention to keep families strong, and keep them together; to get families connected to rehabilitative services, and keep children with biological families as often as we can,” Baldwin said. “I’m proud of our staff, and particularly our family services unit. We have avoided foster care for over 500 children in the last year by finding relative placement; by finding somewhere for the children to be supported in the meantime, in which the family did not have to give up custody of the child, nor did the child have to come into care.”
Crawford said as of April 29, 29 children were in trial home placements, meaning their parents have been working to improve situations and their children have returned home for a trial reunification.
Bedford County is in need of foster parents to help keep more county children within the county's borders, Crawford said. The Department of Social Services operates throughout all of Virginia, and if there are not enough foster homes nearby available for Bedford County children, they may have to find placement in other regions of the commonwealth.
Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent may reach out to Bedford County’s foster parent recruiter and trainer Meg Cosby at: meg.cosby@dss.virginia.gov or (540) 875-8815.
