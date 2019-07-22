Crews began clearing streets of downed trees and destroyed power lines Monday as thousands of people in the Lynchburg area waited for power to be restored after a strong thunderstorm ripped through the region on Sunday.
At its height, the storm knocked out power for about 12,000 customers in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties and by Monday morning more than 5,000 remained in the dark.
According to Appalachian Power spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall, the vast majority of those still without power should see service return by late Monday. The company hopes to restore power to all customers by the end of Tuesday but Hall warned additional inclement weather could delay their work.
The storm, which hit Lynchburg about 3 p.m. Sunday, dropped about a fifth of an inch of rain and powered wind gusts up to 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the storm, according to Greg Wormser, chief of the Lynchburg Fire Department. But strong gusts scattered debris across city streets and leveled several trees, tearing down power lines as they fell.
The power outages did not seriously affect any major city institutions but it did knock out multiple traffic lights along Fort and Memorial avenues, including at the busy Memorial and Oakley avenue intersection. On Monday, motorists cautiously navigating the intersections, taking cues from temporary stop signs and police officers directing traffic.
At Lynchburg Circuit Court, employees worked without internet access for much of Monday after the storm destroyed the court’s router, according to Eugene Wingfield, the clerk of court. He said the damaged router had little impact on the operations of the clerk's office since officials still were able to accept documents for filing using an old analog method of date stamping.
Court hearings were held as scheduled and by the early afternoon a replacement router was installed, bringing the court back online.
In one example of the storm’s power, a towering oak toppled onto a townhome just south of Peaks View Park, opening a gaping hole in the home’s roof. No one was inside the building at the time the tree slammed through the ceiling and no one was injured.
But the damage forced city crews to condemn the building. The townhome's owner, Venita Bernius, said she was unaware of the damage until she arrived home in the mid-afternoon Sunday to find firefighters staring up at a tree sprawled across her roof.
The sight was dumbfounding, she said. She purchased the townhome last November and does not have homeowner's insurance. By mid-afternoon Monday she was trying to figure out a plan. The hole in the roof had allowed water to collect in puddles inside the home and recent forecasts indicate the rain will soon return.
"I don’t know what to do," she said. ”It's devastating."