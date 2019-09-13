On Friday police identified the 18-year-old victim of a single-vehicle car crash.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department Trent Westray, 18, of High Point, North Carolina died Thursday night. Police said he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 2300 block of Carroll Avenue.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash around 9:24 p.m. Thursday. Medics gave emergency care, but Westray died at the scene, police said.

The driver and three other passengers had minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this crash to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

