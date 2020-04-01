The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Virginia increased to 1,484 Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

That’s a 19% increase from 1,250 cases reported Tuesday morning, according to the state health department, which updates its statistics daily. The health department said 15,344 people have been tested, 208 have been hospitalized and 34 have died. The number of deaths is seven more than the 27 reported Tuesday morning.

In the Lynchburg region, the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday reported seven cases in Lynchburg, five in Amherst County, three in Bedford County, two in Campbell County and two in Nelson County for a total of 19 cases.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg District Office reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 among its employees. Local health officials Tuesday said they would not confirm COVID-19 reports such as the one reported by VDOT and urged residents and media to help “shift public attention away from the number and location of cases, and toward preventive measures.” It remains unclear if the new case is included in the latest numbers provided on the state health department’s website.

VDOT spokesperson Paula Jones said the person who tested positive is not working and all employees who worked with the affected person were notified, and the facilities they’ve been in have been closed for cleaning and disinfecting. Those facilities won’t reopen until “all protocols are complete,” Jones wrote in a statement.

It’s unclear when the case was reported and which VDOT facilities — the district includes Lynchburg, its surrounding counties and the counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward — were closed. VDOT wouldn’t release any further details Wednesday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said available projection models show COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge between late April and late May.

That is similar to what Centra CEO Andy Mueller told local media in a video conference call Tuesday. Citing projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Mueller said it appears the coronavirus will reach peak case load in Virginia in about mid-May, about a month later than many other parts of the U.S.

“You need to know the truth. No sugarcoating,” Northam said as he delivered yet another sobering message about the pandemic, saying Virginians need to be realistic in their expectations and prepare “for the long haul.”

The governor said he expected to release more information Friday about sites the state and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been evaluating for alternative hospital beds.

He also announced Virginia had received a third shipment of personal protective equipment from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, which has struggled to fill requests from states. The delivery included face shields, gowns and masks, “but we need more,” Northam said.

State health officials have said there is a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts. Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said there were 305 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, 145 of them in intensive care unit beds and 108 on ventilator support.

He noted the existence of a number of coronavirus projection models but said the state was working with the University of Virginia on one that would include Virginia-specific data and give “a much more accurate projection of what we can expect here in the Commonwealth.” Oliver said he expected that information to be available within “a few days.”

Northam said he understood the economic hardship many are facing due to business closures and layoffs. He said people who have federal mortgage loans through the Virginia Housing Department Authority could defer loan payments for up to three months as needed.

He also said the state was suspending evictions for anyone with public housing vouchers.

Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said the state is doing all it can to ensure the safety of inmates in custody of the Department of Corrections, which announced Tuesday the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in three women at a prison in Goochland. Three employees and a contract worker have also tested positive.

Moran said the state Parole Board has expedited its review of requests for early release of certain inmates. In March, the board approved the release of nearly 100 inmates, a substantial increase over the previous month, he said.

Because parole was abolished in Virginia in 1995, there are a limited number of inmates who are eligible for early release, including those who fall into the “geriatric” category and those who were convicted before parole ended, Moran said in an interview.

He said the state has to balance public safety with grave concerns among inmate advocates and family members about the coronavirus spreading among inmates at the state’s 41 prisons.

“It’s a challenging process because we just don’t have low-level offenders in our prisons who are even eligible for parole,” he said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

MORE COVERAGE: