20200328_MET_NORTHAM_DH02

Va. Gov. Ralph Northam speeks during a press conference in Richmond, Va. on Friday, March 27, 2020.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 890 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 151 cases from the 739 reported on Saturday.

The VDH also said that 10,609 people have been tested for the virus, 112 have been hospitalized, and there have been 22 deaths.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

