Number of Cases by Date of Symptom Onset
 
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 42,533 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,132 from the 41,401 reported Thursday.

The 42,533 cases include 40,477 confirmed cases and 2,056 probable cases. Also, there are 1,358 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,258 confirmed and 100 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The state health department reported Friday there were 202 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 80 in Lynchburg, 47 in Bedford County, 31 in Appomattox County, 27 in Amherst County and 17 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 16 cases. Campbell County's number of cases increased by one since Thursday, but otherwise the numbers were unchanged for those six localities.

