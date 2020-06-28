The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 61,736 — an increase of 1,166 from the 60,570 reported Friday.
The 61,736 cases consist of 59,071 confirmed cases and 2,665 probable cases. There are 1,732 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,628 confirmed and 104 probable.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The state health department reported Friday there were 360 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 134 in Lynchburg, 109 in Bedford County, 39 in Appomattox County, 35 in Amherst County and 43 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 18 cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 5.8% as of June 24, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.