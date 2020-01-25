With thick columns rising two stories tall, the sand-colored brick mansion at the corner of Washington and Madison streets in Lynchburg’s Diamond Hill has a commanding presence.
The glass front door enshrouded by ornate iron work, the arched first-story windows and the ribbon-like carving crowning the portico-covered entryway all add to the formal, imposing look. But inside, “it’s just so warm and inviting,” said Genevieve Whittemore, owner of the Ernest Williams house.
“It’s like living a fairytale,” she said. “I never get tired of it. There’s always some detail I see that I haven’t noticed before, which is really remarkable having lived here almost 30 years.”
The entryway is embellished with mahogany wood and little cherubs dangle from light fixtures.
Built in 1911, the house is “the last of the great Diamond Hill mansions,” S. Allen Chambers wrote in his book, “Lynchburg: An Architectural History.”
The central entrance, Chambers wrote, is covered by a massive Tuscan portico, which “supports a full entablature with an extremely decorative cornice.”
“The coupled columns of the portico frame an elegant Palladian entranceway, with glazed front doors protected by iron grills. Inside is a spacious, open series of rooms, embellished with pilasters and large, framed openings.”
Williams owned a lumber company, Genevieve said, adding that likely explains the liberal use of woods in the flooring and trim work.
A plaque attached to one of the brick piers describes the house as “Beaux-Arts, the last built of the great Diamond Hill mansions, designed by C.M. Anderson, a Baltimore architect. The paired columns of the Tuscan portico frame an elegant Palladian entrance. Built for Ernest R. Williams, a prominent businessman and civic leader, whose initials appear in the front iron grill protecting the front door.”
At one time, the neighborhood surrounding the Williams house fell into such a state of decline, Chambers wrote, the house “is said to have sold for less than the original cost of the fence.”
Genevieve and her husband Bruce Johnson purchased the 6,400-square-foot house in 1994.
“My husband’s not here,” she said. “He could describe everything to you and all the history in perfect detail but he died in June. He knew everything and I didn’t have to. I’m not really a very good historian.”
Genevieve said two houses once sat on the lot before Williams built his home.
“One of the neighbors across the street said that he tore down two perfectly fine houses to build this monstrosity,” she said with a smile.
In the early 1990s, Genevieve said her husband expressed an interest in moving from the Washington D.C., area to a smaller community in Virginia. His business partner came across the Williams mansion in his travels and took a brief video of the exterior, conservatory and gardens to show the couple.
“I said, ‘That is the house. I want that house,’ and my husband said no,” Genevieve said, adding she didn’t know why he wasn’t keen on the idea then.
About a year later, the house appeared in an article in The Washington Post and Bruce was more receptive. The couple made arrangements to see the Williams home and a Swiss chalet in Buchanan.
They first visited the Buchanan home, and Genevieve said the house was not at all what she was wanted — so much so that she didn’t even want to get out of the car.
Then the couple came to the Hill City and stayed in a bed and breakfast on Washington Street. Genevieve recalled the realtor picking them up the following day and showing the couple just about every historic house in the city, driving right past the Williams house to do so.
“At the very end of the day, as it was beginning to get dark, she brought us here,” Genevieve said. “We got to the front door and she turned and said, ‘I’m sorry to tell you but this house is under contract.’”
A “For Sale by Owner” sign rested in the foyer, and Genevieve scribbled down the number as the realtor showed the house.
“When we got back to Washington, my husband called the owner and, by Thursday, he had it,” she said. “The contract had fallen through. … A friend of mine told me later, he said, ‘You manifested it.’”
Still, the grand mansion required a lot of work.
Genevieve described it as a horrible mess. The prior owner, she said, sort of collected mansions, and for this particular one, as the neighborhood legend goes, the man purchased two van loads of furniture, sight unseen, to decorate the home.
“Which was pretty apparent when you walked in,” she said. “I called it Elvis’ cast offs. It was just awful.”
The enormous columns were collapsing. The galley kitchen was small and dark, cold in the winter and hot in the summer. The upstairs had been divided into apartments. A bathroom had been installed on the first floor that jutted awkwardly into the conservatory.
But still, Genevieve and Bruce found their home.
“We walked in and I was standing in this room right here and I remember looking out and I just said, ‘I live here,’” she said. “We never turned back. This was it. … It has a grandness to it that I never tire of.”
Genevieve wanted to tackle expanding the kitchen right away, but the couple held off.
“I’m glad we waited because I had to really grow into the house and kind of feel what the house needed, at least that’s the way I felt,” she said. “If we’re done earlier, we would’ve done something different.”
The result was a large, bright modern kitchen crafted from three rooms — the former galley kitchen, a bath and laundry area, and a small music room.
The couple removed walls, and added a support beam to craft a modern kitchen that still nods to the historic nature of the house. The mahogany cabinetry pays homage to the wood trim in the foyer, and new windows feature a diamond pattern that gives a vague impression of the glass pattern in the conservatory.
When the couple started renovating the kitchen, they moved up to the third floor and created a sort of penthouse suite, with a kitchenette and television. In that suite is a Juliet balcony looking out over Madison Street.
“I think for me the most amazing thing about this house is every single room has an astonishing view, whether it’s the architecture of the house next door or whether it’s the view of the city and the steeples,” she said. “There’s not an eyesore. Every room has these fabulous views, which I just love.”
Genevieve chose to decorate her Renaissance home with modern Italian fixtures and furniture.
Her inspiration came from Venice. After Genevieve and Bruce married, she recalled watching a couple in Venice prepare for a party in a Renaissance-style building across the street. They were decorating with modern Italian furniture, set against such a historic backdrop.
“It was so fabulous I said to my husband, ‘Let’s just enjoy our happy hour here and watch them get ready,’” she said. “I loved the beauty of that architecture with modern fixtures against it. It really inspired me and that’s the feeling I had when we moved here. It seems kind of like a Renaissance Palace.”
Genevieve is a fan of the artist Peter Milton, a printmaker who uses etching and engraving techniques to create elaborate scenes full of movement that juxtapose seemingly disparate images. His prints hang in the sitting room, the powder room and upstairs hallway of her home.
The conservatory is one of the most striking parts of the house for Genevieve.
“You can sit here in the summer and the fireflies come in and it’s just magical,” she said.
The front parlor features a herringbone pattern in the hardwood floor and a ceiling lined with ornate crown molding. Large windows filter sunlight into the space.
The walls of the formal dining room are covered in dark wood, and the white stone fireplace sort of shines against the wood.
A large stained glass window patterned with plant-filled urns allows light to stream into the stairwell.
“What I’m told, I don’t know if that’s true ... I’ll call it an urban legend that there was a ballroom in the upstairs,” she said. “To me, it doesn’t seem appropriate for a ballroom but I don’t know.”
The house did have a billiards room though.
One thing Genevieve wanted was a sculpture garden. The Williams mansion had one before the couple owned it, but the statues had been removed, leaving just the concrete pedestals.
Genevieve began collecting new sculptures for the grounds, adding more than a dozen angels and cherubs. The Four Season sculptures, among Genevieve’s favorites, are nestled in large arborvitae at the four corners of the garden, which also features a ginko tree Genevieve described as stunning when it turns all yellow, as well as Japanese yew and Italian cypress.
The remnants of a fountain stand in the backyard as well, which the couple had planned to restore.
“We were beginning to get into that when my husband became ill about three years ago,” she said. “And everything came to a standstill.”
Genevieve recently placed her Renaissance house on the market but as she thinks back about the 30 years she spent with her husband building it into a home, she’s reminded of a passage in “Simple Abundance” by Sarah Ban Breathnach.
It reads in part: “It takes literally years to birth a dream, whether it’s a family, a career, a home or a lifestyle. Dreams also extract a price. An ancient proverb put it this way: ‘Take what you want, says the good God, but be prepared to pay for it.’ Dreams cost money, sweat, frustration, tears, courage, choices, perseverance, and extraordinary patience. But birthing a dream requires one more thing. Love. Only love can transform a house full of needy self-centered individuals into a loving close-knit family or a mere dwelling into a home that perfectly expresses your authenticity. Even when money is not a consideration, love and time are still necessary to turn a house into a home.”
To Genevieve, building a home out of love is what she and her husband managed to do with the Williams house.
“That makes me think of what we did here and how we love doing it and and how we love being home after the holidays,” she said.
PHOTOS: Couple transformed Renaissance mansion into a home
With thick columns rising two stories tall, the sand-colored brick mansion at the corner of Washington and Madison streets in Lynchburg’s Diamond Hill has a commanding presence.
The glass front door enshrouded by ornate iron work, the arched first-story windows and the ribbon-like carving crowning the portico-covered entryway all add to the formal, imposing look. But inside, “it’s just so warm and inviting,” said Genevieve Whittemore, owner of the Ernest Williams house.
Real estate lynchburg 01
Real estate lynchburg 02
Real estate lynchburg 03
Real estate lynchburg 04
Real estate lynchburg 05
Real estate lynchburg 06
Real estate lynchburg 07
Real estate lynchburg 08
Real estate lynchburg 09
Real estate lynchburg 10
Real estate lynchburg 11
Real estate lynchburg 12
Real estate lynchburg 13
Real estate lynchburg 14
Real estate lynchburg 15
Real estate lynchburg 16
Real estate lynchburg 17
Real estate lynchburg 18
Real estate lynchburg 19
Real estate lynchburg 20
Real estate lynchburg 21
Real estate lynchburg 22
Real estate lynchburg 23
Real estate lynchburg 24
Real estate lynchburg 25
Real estate lynchburg 26
Real estate lynchburg 27
Real estate lynchburg 28
Real estate lynchburg 29
Real estate lynchburg 30
Real estate lynchburg 31
Real estate lynchburg 32
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.