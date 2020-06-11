Perched atop a rolling hill off Fletchers Level Road in Clifford sits an almost 100-year-old American foursquare house overlooking fields of heirloom corn and sunflowers.
The house and the 30 acres on which it sits have been in the same family for three generations.
Jake and Kleo Garland have owned Jake’s family home since 1989 and, over the years, they have renovated just about every room in the old house.
The farm had been in the Stinnett family since the early 1900s and Jake’s mother, the only daughter in that branch of the Stinnett family, was born in the original house in 1918. The current house was constructed in 1927, or at least that’s what the Garlands think after finding the year etched in concrete while revamping the large front porch.
“I am just so thankful that I am here,” Jake said. “It means something to me, is what I’m trying to say. I am very blessed that we are able to spend our lives here.”
The American foursquare-style home is considered the epitome of the post-Victorian era comfortable home, taking its name from its quadrant floor plan. It was an economical house to build, according to Old House Online, a website about home design. The style is characterized by its two-story boxy shape, a hipped roof, large windows, an attic dormer and an ample porch.
Over the course of 30 years, the Garlands adapted the home to make it more comfortable to raise their two sons.
“Nothing had been done to the house since it was built. We have been house-poor for 30 years. If you live in an older house, maybe you know what I mean,” Jake said, later adding, “I could have knocked it down and built a new house cheaper, probably.”
“That’s what I told him, too. Many times. Again, he didn’t listen,” Kleo chuckled.
Jake and Kleo purchased the house from Jake’s mother, Elizabeth, and moved her into a neighboring house where she could function independently. Elizabeth died a few years ago at age 99. Elizabeth had inherited the house from a brother, who took over the family home after their parents’ death.
Jake and Kleo have thought about their future in the family home as they age. The couple worries about how much longer they will be able to climb the stairs to their second-floor bedroom at night.
“In 2012, we had said we were going to build a bedroom,” Jake said. “We’re 68 years old. We have to think of the future. We considered building a new room with a master bathroom downstairs or a new barn. You can see we got the new barn. Priorities.”
Kleo added, “Let’s just say he got his new tractor before I got my new kitchen.”
“Priorities,” Jake repeated.
The first renovation the couple undertook after moving in about 30 years ago was the bathroom.
At its time of construction, the house had just one bathroom on the second floor, tucked in the space of a closet between the four upper-floor bedrooms. It consisted of a sink, toilet and metal shower stall that later was replaced with a tub. The space was so tight you could hardly move, Kleo said.
Jake described it as “one step up from an outhouse.”
Before they even moved in, the couple sacrificed one bedroom to create a new bathroom and turned the old bathroom into much needed storage space, since the house was constructed without closets.
Kleo said even with the larger bathroom, four people getting ready for church in one bathroom presented a challenge on Sunday mornings. The couple both admit that bathroom, with its classic clawfoot tub, needs an upgrade but it’s not a priority right now.
The couple has upgraded the electrical system, insulation, gutters, siding and windows. In 2012, they put a new roof on the house — the first time for the almost 100-year-old home.
The original front porch on the house was wood and painted a battleship gray color. After continually having to replace boards, the couple ripped off the wooden porch and its old columns and created a brick-trimmed concrete version that is relatively maintenance-free space. The couple also put in sidewalks to replace the slabs of slate that once served as a walkway around the property.
The porch space features cushioned patio furniture and a bench-style swing for enjoying sunny spring afternoons.
“The breeze blows up here all the time,” he said. “Even when it gets hot, the breeze blows but it’s still pretty nice.”
Inside the front door is the formal living room, with its heart pine floors, creamy yellow wallpaper and family heirloom furniture.
Kleo admitted she hung lots of wallpaper to hide plaster cracks. The sand that comprises the plaster walls, Jake said, was hauled up from the Tye River, and bound together with bits of horse hair.
“The walls really are in good shape. The house is in good shape,” Jake said, noting a low spot in the second-story floor but adding, “That’s part of the character of the house. ... It doesn’t have to be perfect. It’s our home.”
The heart pine floors were black when the couple moved in, but a refinishing job revealed the beauty of the wood beneath the decades of oil that once coated the floors.
Adjacent to the living room is the dining room, separated from the space with French doors.
The dining room once served as Jake’s grandfather’s bedroom after he suffered a stroke. When he died in 1936, and his body was laid out in the living room. The horse-drawn hearse left down the hillside out front, straight through Old Joe’s beautiful alfalfa, and people said his grandfather probably was turning over his casket.
Jake described his grandmother as a benevolent woman who served her church.
“When I first moved in here, when I would walk up the stairs I would walk up the stairs with my head down because I was always afraid his grandma would be at the top of the stairs,” Kleo said with a laugh.
“She was a wonderful, perfect woman, nothing to be afraid of,” Jake chuckled in response.
The wood for the home was milled on the property from timber harvested there.
Behind the living room, the couple crafted a family room out of what served as the original dining room, opening up the doorway to the kitchen to create the feel of a larger, open space.
They also crafted a patio off the family room and Kleo created a railing from her aunt’s old metal bed as a patio railing.
“We like to retain things with memory,” Kleo said. “We are getting ready to make a table and I want to use the old pillars [from the front porch] for the table. … We just like to hold on to history as much as we can.”
The kitchen features white cabinets with glass-fronted doors and a large bay window looking out over the back yard. The walls are a light cream color, and the ceiling is wallpapered to look like tin.
Tucked into a little alcove off the kitchen sits an antique Coca-Cola machine, culled from Kleo’s mother’s old beauty shop.
On one wall hangs a trio of photographs of the old, dark kitchen space.
“We tore out everything in here and started from scratch,” Jake said.
The kitchen ceiling once was a drop ceiling. After returning home from a trip, Kleo recalled the ceiling tiles all had been removed. She was confused as the couple had not decided if they were going to remodel the kitchen. As it turned out, a snake had gotten into that ceiling.
“We don’t like snakes,” Jake said. “We don’t like snakes at all. I am afraid of snakes.”
Jake and the boys ripped out the ceiling to get rid of the intruder, prompting the kitchen remodel.
In the large kitchen window sits several plants and a fountain that gurgles as water spills from one bowl to another. That is where Kleo crafts seasonal displays, Jake said.
“We worked in the old kitchen for so long, it’s a joy to be in,” Jake said of the new kitchen. “It’s so light and bright.”
“The kitchen seems to be the heart of a home anyway,” Kleo responded.
Three bedrooms fan off the bookshelf-lined central landing on the second floor.
When the couple began crafting closets in the bedrooms, they found a 1918 receipt from the National Land Bank where Jake’s grandfather made a $36 payment for the land and the original house on the property.
The style and decor of the house, Jake said, is all Kleo. She has the design sense, and Jake describes himself as more of a no-frills kind of guy.
The property was a working farm until his parents inherited it from his uncle. And under Jake’s tenure, it is once again.
Jake is reminded every time he is working the fields of how his grandfather cleared the land with a team of horses.
“He works extremely hard every single day to keep this place looking like this all the time,” Kleo said.
“I’m proud of it, and I like it to be nice,” Jake replied.
The barn, which sits at the end of a gravel driveway that climbs the hillside of the 30-acre farm, is more than a barn, the couple said. It features a full kitchen and it’s where the couple likes to entertain; Kleo said the house’s boxy nature sometimes makes entertaining difficult.
Jake has planted the farm with an heirloom variety of corn called Bloody Butcher, for its distinctive red color. This year, he added some fields of sunflowers at Kleo’s request.
The farm is named Five Maples Farm — the label under which Jake sells his corn.
“This has been his lifelong dream to live here in Amherst County,” Kleo said. “He’s the only person I know that is actually living his dream every single day.”
Jake added, “This isolation thing is good for me because my goal is not to go past the end of the driveway. That’s the truth. It takes a lot of work to keep a place cleaned up, mowed and weed eaten. You have to enjoy the country lifestyle because it’s a lot of work. You’ve got to love it.”
The memories contained within those four walls and even on the grounds of the Clifford house make it so special to the Garland family. One of their sons flew back from Colorado to propose on the property and the other held his wedding there.
“It meant something to us that he loved the place so much that he wanted to get married here,” Kleo said. “The house has been very active, very alive.”
Jake, who was raised in Northern Virginia, would visit every year in the summer.
“When I was little, and we’d come down here, the family would all be here on the front porch,” Jake said. “The place would be alive with people and children ...
“I love it here. This is my home and I want to be here. When I go, I will be thankful I was able to spend my life here.”
PHOTOS: Couple surrounded by family memories in Clifford home
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
