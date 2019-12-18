Jayne Compton refers to her house as “The First Lady of Bedford Avenue.”
No other home predates the circa-1866 house that once sat on a 500-acre plot stretching all the way to the Peaks of Otter.
The White House, as it's called, underwent a major renovation in 1922 that resulted in the reconstruction of portions of the home. Every time one walks through a set of French doors, Jayne said the house transitions from its 1866 roots to its 1922 makeover.
“She is not a pretentious house,” Jayne said of the home she shares with her husband, Steve Compton. “This house looks nice, it has a façade, but this house really is humble and real and genuine, and very little has happened since 1922.”
Much changed for Bedford, though, in the ensuing years. For instance, the town was known as Liberty then.
“Through it all, this girl has just sort of stayed here,” she said. “She’s been gussied up and painted up. I always say she’s a simple country girl, not the least bit pretentious … wearing her city-slicker rich cousin’s gown but at the heart of it, she’s still got the original metal roof. She’s still got the same shutters.”
***
The house’s history begins with Colonel L.D. Haymond. The West Virginia native was injured in the Battle of Allegheny during the Civil War. Jayne said he recovered from his injuries at what now is The Columns, a wedding venue in Bedford.
Haymond purchased the 500-acre plot and built a large L-shaped, clapboard home with a wrap-around porch that he shared with his wife, two sons, a niece and their servants. Haymond was a lawyer, a delegate, and friends with Mark Twain, who was said to have spent the night there.
Haymond died in 1886. His wife, Lucy, occupied the house until her death in 1904. Lucy and several other widows were credited with creating the Confederate Monument in Longwood Cemetery.
“They were a nice family from all accounts but I believe he left so much debt, and according to the chancellery records ... there were 20-year-long battles with Lucy and their sons,” she said. “… Different businesses trying to get whatever penny they could eek out of them over the years. It’s kind of sad.”
John and Lizzie Smith were the next owners, but only until 1911 when Richard and Magnolia White purchased the house, which is when it obtained its presidential nickname. The Whites had three daughters, one of whom died in the house at age 13 of tuberculosis.
By that time, though, the house had fallen into a state of disrepair.
“You can kind of see how families either prosper or fail or flounder,” Jayne said. “... When you start looking in Mr. White’s case, he prospered. He went from being a bank clerk in 1911 to vice president by 1920. Everything changed in 1922 when the president of the bank dropped dead of a heart attack, is what I was told, and he assumed that position.”
With that promotion, White contracted with Lynchburg architect Stanhope Johnson to remodel the house. The work preserved the drawing room, dining room and two second-floor bedrooms, as well as the original front door, metal roof and shutters, but removed the wrap-around porch and demolished the back portion of the house.
“They must’ve appreciated the home because they did keep quite a few of the features,” Jayne said.
The renovations added the columns and portico in front, as well as the two side porches. The back half was rebuilt to add a servant’s staircase, music room, bedroom and sleeping porches.
White died in the early 1960s, and the house was occupied by family members until it eventually was sold to Gordon and Vera Noakes in 1974.
At the time, Jayne said the Noakes were looking for a different location for his Michigan factory. The move to Bedford didn’t work out, so the house served as a rental property until the couple retired and it became their summer home.
The Noakes family contributed the mantles, fountain and pergola.
“I think there was a lot of love and happiness during those times, but nobody lived in it full-time and as the years passed — 40 years — Gordon passed away and Vera was already well into her 90s, so no one had lived in the home for at least five years and no real work had been done,” Jayne said. “They kept it clean but the wallpaper was sagging and faded and cracking. There were cracks in all of the ceilings upstairs.”
When the Comptons purchased the house, it was wallpapered in pink roses.
“It was so sweet and most girls would’ve said ‘Oh my God, I love it,’” Jayne said. “And I did, I loved it, but it was not in good shape.”
***
The Comptons moved to Bedford from the Charlotte area after Steve was recruited for a job at BWXT in 2015.
Jayne knew she wanted an older house in a place where she could walk to a bar, a restaurant and shopping. She also wanted neighbors who are “genuine and warm and real.”
The couple looked in Appomattox because of its proximity of Mount Athos but nothing really fit. They looked in Lynchburg, but that wasn’t right either. They found their home in Bedford, though it’s a bit of a commute for Steve, Jayne admits.
Jayne fell right away for the White House, which had been vacant for about four years.
“As soon as I walked in the front door, it just had this sense of sweetness about this house and I had to have it,” she said. “I just fell completely in love with it. At the time, I was in my mid-50s and I didn’t think my husband would ever go for it.”
But Steve did.
Jayne recalled sharing a cocktail with Steve on the property just before the couple was about to close on the house when a neighbor showed up with ham biscuits. Before long, another neighbor brought over pie to welcome them.
“It was like they just saved a chapter in their book, waiting for me to show up,” she said. “I’ve never had that. That was really amazing that they just took me in, no questions asked.”
Jayne said their son moved with them initially to help restore the house. He met his new bride in Bedford and the couple married about a week ago at Historic Avenel, just down the street. Jayne said the whole neighborhood came out to support her son.
“I think what makes them so is that the house is happy again,” she said. “It has people in it all the time. None of them have seen that since the Whites were here.”
Jayne remembers when the couple moved into the house, she found a note on the grill from a woman who wanted to own the White house. The note said her husband planned to buy it for her but the Comptons had purchased it first.
Jayne wrote her back, saying simply, “For me now. For you someday.”
***
The house, like all old homes, has a few quirks. For instance, the doors stick. Jayne said it takes a double-hip bump to open the doors and a knee to close them.
The couple inherited a pier mirror, left behind because the prior owners could not move the gilded, 500-pound mirror.
“It needs to be cleaned but I’m terrified of the thing,” Jayne said. “They couldn’t get it out — that’s the reason why we got it.”
The cellar, which Jayne describes as creepy enough for a serial killer to be quite at home in, still has the old coal chutes for the fireplaces. The Comptons want to install gas logs but they haven’t yet resolved where the gas lines would run.
She often gets asked if the house is haunted.
“I’m not gonna say it’s haunted,” she said. “I’m gonna say there are some really lovely energies, spiritual sort of feelings with the house. … If it’s haunted, it’s not haunted by anything that is malevolent.”
The drawing room window has a name etched in the wavy old glass. It’s difficult to read, but you can see it when the light hits the pane just right. That room features a series of portraits of historical figures from Jayne and Steve’s families, except the one Jayne describes as looking like Colonel Sanders.
That one came from Wiscasset, Maine, where the couple vacations. The portrait is of Blair Burwell, of Powhatan, Virginia. The Burwell family built Avenel and, as it turns out, she had stumbled upon a painting believed to be of the brother of the man who built Avenel.
“I tried my best to talk Steve into it,” she said, but to no avail. “...We just didn’t have the money for a $500 portrait of a man who he thought was ugly.”
The following year, they returned to Maine and found the portrait once again. This time, the seller was going out of business and the portrait was deeply discounted. So Burwell found a place on the Comptons' wall. One day, Jayne said she may donate the painting to Avenel.
The Comptons have tried to maintain the integrity of the house as they worked to restore it. Jayne noted a lot of couples might tear down the wall separating the kitchen from the butler’s pantry but she won’t do that, though she admits a bigger kitchen would be nice.
“It’s a small kitchen,” she said. “You learn to economize your movements.”
The Compton’s house is not the open floor plan popular in new construction, but Jayne enjoys being able to close off parts of the house when she wants.
The formal dining room is in the original part of the house. The chandelier above the table features amber-colored crystals, which served as the inspiration for the paint color. She found it hidden off in the servant stairwell and had to move it into the more prominent position above the dining room table.
It was the ornate mantlepieces in the drawing room and dining room that pulled Jayne in when she first saw the house. The drawing room piece features a relief of a harpist and flute player performing for a cherub.
For Christmas, those mantles were dressed in greens by the Belmont Garden Club for the Bedford Council of Garden Club’s A Holly, Jolly Christmas Home Tour earlier this month.
