More electric scooters could be coming to Lynchburg, and city council is rushing to prepare for their arrival.
Bird Scooters, a company that places electric scooters around the world, reached out to Lynchburg in September to meet with city officials, said Walter Erwin, city attorney. The topic was brought in front of council for the first time at Tuesday's council meeting, where members discussed establishing an ordinance if ride-sharing devices — such as electric scooters or bikes — are put in the city.
Erwin brought an ordinance draft to Tuesday's meeting based on laws adopted in Charlottesville, Blacksburg, Richmond, Virginia Beach and other nearby cities regarding the procedures required for a company like Bird to put scooters on city streets.
Bird is one of a few electric scooter companies operating in Virginia. Bird scooters are available to ride in Harrisonburg, Virginia Beach, Arlington, Alexandria, and over 100 cities worldwide. To use the devices, riders must download the Bird app, find an available scooter, and unlock the scooter using their smartphone. Riders accelerate and brake using levers on the handles. Once riders are done using the scooters, they can park them on a sidewalk and end their ride on their phone. Riders are charged $1 to start the ride and $0.29 a minute.
The draft presented to council this week outlined a requirement for companies to obtain a business license before operating any shared mobility devices in Lynchburg.
At-large Council Member Randy Nelson said he's in favor of city staff creating a more detailed plan and ordinance for shared mobility devices.
An adopted ordinance would be anticipatory and wouldn't have to be perfect upon adoption, said At-large Council Member Beau Wright.
"They are awesome," said Ward III Council Member Jeff Helgeson of the e-scooters. Helgeson said he rode one around Liberty University's campus and said he thinks they are economical and make sense for college campuses.
Liberty University officials did not respond to emails seeking comment on the number of scooters on campus or details of its agreement with Bird.
"Liberty University has embraced micromobility since we launched on campus in August," said a Bird spokesperson in an email statement. "Liberty students share Bird's vision of getting cars off the road to help reduce traffic and carbon emissions. We [are] pursuing conversations with the city of Lynchburg so they can access our affordable and environmentally friendly transportation option."
On Tuesday Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek was skeptical.
"I have safety concerns, quite frankly,” said Svrcek. "We are a city of hills.”
Helgeson said he thinks the only place in Lynchburg that would make the most sense for the scooters to operate is in downtown. Even then, he said he also worried that the hilly terrain could cause issues.
"This may be something people could use … to move a little bit quicker,” he said.
He added the city can pass a light-regulation ordinance requiring a business license, and can add to the ordinance once the scooters are in the city.
This year, Virginia's General Assembly passed legislation allowing cities to pass ordinances regarding shared mobility devices.
Erwin said if a locality does not adopt an ordinance by Jan. 1, 2020, shared mobility device companies can offer their devices without a permit from the city.
Helgeson said he's frustrated that council only has one remaining meeting to discuss an ordinance before it has to be adopted.
"As a council, we’re supposed to be a deliberative body. I am kind of surprised at how quick it is," he said. "It should have been brought to us a long time ago."
Council will make a decision at the next meeting, Dec. 7, and must adopt an ordinance if the city wants to regulate shared mobility devices.
"We want to take action before the state’s rules prohibit us from doing so,” Wright said.
