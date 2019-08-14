Lynchburg’s newest fitness center and 116-unit apartment community is moving forward after it received approval Tuesday night from Lynchburg City Council.
The 434 Center's 126,000-square-foot gym, event space and basketball court would be built in the first phase, developer Gary Schmincke said, and the apartments would be built after.
He added he is hopeful the fitness center would be complete by the end of 2020.
The undeveloped 15-acre property sits behind Piedmont Floors and adjacent to Wexco Corporation in Wyndhurst at the intersection of 1001 and 1009 Dillard Drive and 2009 Enterprise Drive. It is almost one mile from the Jamerson YMCA.
Schmincke told council he has been looking at the property for a while and his goal with the development is to get kids “off the couch and moving.”
He said the four basketball courts could be converted into eight volleyball courts and the indoor turf can be used for adult boot camps.
He hopes the space can be used by sports travel teams.
“We feel like providing that space is a good thing,” said Schmincke, who owns Kinetix Health Club on Fort Ave.
The request required a conditional use permit as well as a rezoning from an industrial district to a community business district.
Ward IV Councilman Turner Perrow said he was concerned with changing the zoning since Lynchburg is landlocked and there is limited industrial space available.
He asked Economic Development Director Marjette Upshur, who supported the project, to convince him the rezoning was a smart idea.
Upshur told him the land has been for sale for a while and though she has marketed the property on both the city and state economic development websites, there has only been one prospect, a church, that was interested in purchasing the land.
“I think this would be a benefit to the area because the housing might benefit workers who can walk home, and from a tourism standpoint, travel teams would be added tax revenue for the area,” she said.
She said industries often are looking for at least a 25-acre site to build on.
Rick Read with Coldwell Banker Commercial spoke in favor of the project during the public hearing Tuesday and said the property has been on and off the market for eight years with no industrial prospects.
“The whole complexion of the area has changed since Wyndhurst,” he said. “The value is priced beyond industrial.”
According to Lynchburg’s online geographical information system, 1001 Dillard Dr. is worth $280,000; 1009 Dillard Dr. is worth $324,000 and 2009 Enterprise Drive is worth $160,000.
Schmincke has offered proffers on the development and has said he would not develop things like a gasoline service station, department store, flea market, convenience store, pawn shop, beer, wine or liquor store, pet store or adult retail establishment.
A traffic study was prepared by Scott Beasley with Hurt & Proffitt. Beasley said Dillard Drive would be widened to accommodate three 10-foot lanes from the intersection with Enterprise Drive to the driveway of the development and would include a 100-foot left turn lane into the development. The traffic study made no mention of U.S. 221 or Forest Road, which feeds into Enterprise Drive.