Lynchburg City Council voted Tuesday to approve $39.8 million in funding for Lynchburg City Schools for the 2020-21 financial year.
The decision comes after weeks of discussion between council and LCS administrators. The division initially requested flat funding of $42 million from the city; 2020-21 was the fourth consecutive year the division requested flat funding from the city.
Earlier this month, the city projected a cut of $2.2 million in funding for the school division as staff began adjusting the proposed budget for the anticipated loss in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving final projections for state funding, prior to the pandemic, the division’s budget for the 2010-21 fiscal year totaled just over $100 million.
Anticipating budget cuts from the city, the Lynchburg City School Board adjusted its request for funding from the city by a deduction of $1 million — reducing its request from $42 million to $41 million.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said funding cuts from the state and city have caused the division to cut all raises and pay step increases from the 2020-21 budget. However, she added division administrators and the school board hope to revisit the budget in October after receiving accurate revenue numbers rather than projections.
While the schools are facing a nearly $2.2 million reduction in funding from their initial request, they could see some CARES Act funding from the city during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The city is set to receive more than $7 million in funding as part of the CARES Act federal coronavirus relief for localities. At its Tuesday meeting, council assured school staff it would give the division $2 million from those funds — bringing the division’s total in city funding to about $41.8 million, which is just under the original request for flat funding of $42.2 million. No formal vote was taken Tuesday for the allocation of the CARES money.
Coronavirus relief money can only be used on one-time expenses related to the virus occurring between March 1 and Dec. 30, and cannot be used to replace lost revenue.
A public hearing will be held June 23 at the city council meeting as council discusses the appropriation of the city’s CARES Act funds to various places.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.
