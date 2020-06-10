Virginia has 52,177 COVID-19 cases — 49,785 confirmed cases and 2,392 probable ones — according to the Virginia Department of Health's Wednesday report. The total number of cases increased by 439 from Tuesday's report.
The VDH also announced 1,514 deaths in the state — 1,408 confirmed and 106 probable — for an increase of 18 deaths from Tuesday.
In the Central Virginia Health District, the number of cases rose by four Wednesday to 254 total cases, with 89 in Lynchburg, 83 in Bedford County, 33 in Appomattox County, 27 in Amherst County and 22 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 17 cases, a number that was unchanged from Tuesday.
The Central Virginia Health District had reported four COVID-19-related deaths as of Wednesday: two in Bedford County, one in Lynchburg and one in Campbell County. That number was unchanged from Tuesday. Nelson County had no COVID-19-related deaths.
