Gov. Ralph Northam looks at a poster urging Virginians to wear masks before beginning the COVID-19 press briefing Thursday inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond.

 Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch

The state has 50,681 COVID-19 cases — 48,349 confirmed cases and 2,332 probable cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health website on Sunday.

The website indicates the state has seen 1,472 deaths — 1,369 confirmed and 103 probable.

The Central Virginia Health District reported 247 cases Sunday up from 239 Friday: 88 in Lynchburg, 79 in Bedford County, 33 in Appomattox County, 27 in Amherst County and 20 in Campbell County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported 17 cases.

As of Sunday, the Central Virginia Health District had reported four COVID-19-related deaths: two in Bedford County, one in Lynchburg and one in Campbell County. There were no COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nelson County.

