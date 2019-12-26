Beginning next month, hundreds of Lynchburg-area patients in the midst of a mental health crisis will no longer be transported to state hospitals while handcuffed and shackled in the back of a police car.
Instead, they will be driven in spacious SUVs as part of a new state program aimed at reducing patient trauma and alleviating stress on overtaxed law enforcement agencies.
Police long have been tasked with transporting mental health patients to institutions across the state for court-ordered treatment, even though those patients are not under arrest or facing criminal charges.
In Lynchburg, the number of court-mandated temporary detention orders, or TDOs for short, has increased nearly 400% over last year, forcing an increasing number of officers to put their patrol duties on hold to become momentary mental health workers. They often spend several hours driving to hospitals with open beds — a requirement under state law.
By the end of next year, state health officials hope that roughly half of all patients will be transported through the alternative method as part of a $7 million, two-year contract with the private security firm G4S. The transports will begin in the Lynchburg region on Jan. 21.
“This is something that will fundamentally change how we treat people who are experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Meghan McGuire, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
The SUVs will be driven by unarmed patient support staff members who have undergone mental health training. To ensure the transports will provide a humane experience, cameras and microphones will record the trips and GPS devices embedded in the vehicles will relay real-time location information to a dispatch center.
The new program is aimed at reducing the stigmatization associated with temporary detention orders. The court-mandated treatment generally arises out of emergency custody orders, which can be petitioned by anyone who believes a mental health patient poses a risk to themselves or others.
Once in custody on an emergency order, patients in the Lynchburg area are evaluated by a mental health clinician with Horizon Behavioral Health. From there a magistrate will determine whether to issue a temporary detention order to hold the patient for 72 hours for further treatment.
“Whenever we issue a temporary detention order it is for someone who is unwilling or unable to consent for treatment,” Melissa Lucy, the director of psychiatric and emergency service for Horizon, told The News & Advance earlier this year.
By state law, a mental health worker must find a vacant facility to house the patient and police must transport the individual to the hospital — no matter the distance. Private hospitals are not required to admit patients under temporary detention orders, but state facilities must accept the patient if it is not at capacity.
The new method will offer relief to an already short-staffed police department, which has been forced to spend more than $70,000 this year on the transports.
“I'm grateful that this program is coming in because even if it takes a small percentage of them, that's one or two or three or four [patients] who we don't have to take,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.
Still, police officials expect to serve hundreds of TDOs next year despite the launch of the new program. Children and patients who may pose a security risk still will be transported by police officers.
“Anything that this alternative transportation program can do to help is great. At the same time, I don't think it's a silver bullet,” Zuidema said. “This is somewhat of a Band-Aid on an arterial bleed.”
During the initial rollout of the program in Southwest Virginia, around 10% of TDOs were conducted by the private security firm in the month of October, according to Gail Paysour, the alternative transportation coordinator for the VDBHDS. Over the course of a 14-month pilot program launched in 2016, the company served a little more than 40% of transports.
To keep patrol officers on the street, Zuidema said the department is now considering hiring part-time and retired officers to conduct transports not served by G4S.
