With just about six months of work under its belt, construction on Main Street continues steadily and work will move into new sections next week.
Beginning Feb. 26 and continuing for about five weeks, work will move into the 1200 block of Main Street and the intersection of 12th and Main Streets, the city has stated.
First, Appalachian Power will move a crew into the 1200 block of Main Street adjacent to 12th Street. Immediately following, waterline crews will move into the intersection of 12th and Main Streets. This work will be done in phases to accommodate traffic and complete the work quickly and efficiently.
According to a news release sent from the City of Lynchburg, from Feb. 26 to March 9 Appalachian Power will move into the 1200 block of Main Street and occupy the parking lane and close the right-side driving lane approaching 12th Street in order to set a new manhole to tie into the Community Market transformer.
This work will allow Appalachian Power to feed power to Main Street in two directions, improve reliability and increase capacity for future growth, according to the news release.
From March 9 to April 3, waterline crews will move into the intersection of 12th and Main streets in order to install new waterlines and conduits underground, replacing the current aging waterline.
Main Street will continue to be open to one lane of traffic from 8th to 12th streets.
Jim Talian, project manager, said crews are digging trenches and installing underground lines for water, sewer and electric and fiber-optic conduits.
The road work has until now encompassed the 800, 900 and 1000 blocks of Main Street. Some sidewalk work has taken place on the 1100 block.
Talian said the project is ahead of schedule and crews have been able to maintain good access to all sidewalks for businesses.
“Several contractors have been able to bring more manpower than we anticipated, and more people can get more work done faster,” he said. “We have had zero surprises and problems and we have budgeted time to deal with the unknowns and we have had a very minimal number of unknowns.”
Rodney Taylor, owner of Market at Main located at 904 Main St. attended a progress meeting held by the city on Wednesday and said he was excited to hear work on the 800 and 900 blocks of the street, near his business, is targeted to be complete by Thanksgiving.
Even so, he said, his business has been negatively impacted and he is thankful he has other locations in Boonsboro and at Central Virginia Community College to keep things afloat.
“This past weekend we had a very busy weekend, but business is not consistent. We may have a slow day one day during the week and then for no particular reason, have a good day the next day,” he said. “There is no predictability.”
In the same block of Market at Main, three businesses have either changed location or closed, Taylor said. Main Street Eatery & Catering Company closed at the end of last year, High Peak Sportswear moved to The Plaza last fall and Celebration Bridal moved near Wards Road last summer.
“The people who came to those businesses came to the restaurants and the employees came to the restaurants," he said. "The impact becomes amplified by the loss of the significant number of businesses on Main Street.”
He said there is no solution because the work needs to be done.
“The solution is just getting to the other side,” he said.
He said crews are working seven days a week and doing everything they can to complete the project as soon as possible.
“They are working in the rain, cold, in nasty weather, they’re out there,” he said. “That’s a commitment from the companies and the city to get this done as quickly as possible and I appreciate that.”
Until a few weeks ago, weather had been great, Talian said. But February has had some wet weather, causing crews to pause on work some days.
In the next few weeks, the focus of the project will shift.
“We’ve been working in the streets for the past five months, but over the next few weeks we will be working more in the sidewalks,” he said.
He said alternate pathways will be created for pedestrians to access businesses.
“It will be easier for vehicular traffic but more challenging for pedestrians. But they will still be able to get to all businesses,” he said.
He said he expects the entire project to be complete by July 1, 2021, and for the first block of work to be complete by this November.
“Don’t be afraid to come down here,” he said. “It’s actually kind of neat, you get to watch all this stuff, it’s not inhibiting businesses at all and there’s free two-hour customer parking in the Midtown deck to compensate for loss of street parking.”
Photos: Downtown Lynchburg through the years
Enjoy this stroll down the Hill City's "memory lane."
1 1900s Main st.jpg
2 1910s main street.jpg
3 1911-12 downtown.jpg
4 081916 Parade.jpg
5 11201941 downtown lynchburg parade.jpg
1946 1200 main street
6 08041957 downtown (2).jpg
7 1950s Main Street from 9th.jpg
1958-11 Main Street
1960-12-02 main street parade.jpg
1960-12-09 Downtown
1961-03-28 At long last
1964-06011 Air Brakes, Maybe
1964-07-27 Policeman on lonely Main Street beat
1965-07-08 main street.jpg
1966-12-26 lynchburg main st.jpg
1968-05-31 main street survey crew.jpg
17 12031970 christmas parade.jpg
1971-05-18 Fidelity Bank construction
19 09111970 academy front.jpg
1982 Main Street Lynchburg
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
