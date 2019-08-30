Plans for 19 new condominiums, a rooftop bar and basement restaurant continue to move forward on Commerce Street next to El Jéfe Taqueria Garaje.
Developer Jason Cudd said about 10 of the condos at Parkview on the Bluff have been sold so far and he hopes to have them open in February 2020.
The one-, two- and three-bedroom condos range in price from $200,000 to $540,000. Features include balconies, huge double-glass doors for indoor-outdoor living and ceilings of 10 feet or more.
Though the concepts are still being ironed out, the seven-story building will have a rooftop bar overlooking the James River and the Bluffwalk that will be open to the public by March of next year as well as a fine-dining restaurant in the basement of the condo building with a wine bar.
Residents will have access to their own “owner’s area” on the roof with outdoor furniture and grills, and parking spots in the lot being built on the Commerce Street side.
Construction has been ongoing for about six months; Workers have just about erected the entire building and are working on framing the first level now.
“People who are moving from out of town, they want to live downtown,” Cudd said. “Like anywhere else, when you stay somewhere, you want to stay downtown because that’s where everything is. We have a beautiful downtown and I have a lot of confidence people want to live here.”
