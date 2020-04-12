Following increased demand for land protections in the Lynchburg area, two land conservancy organizations have merged to cover 16 Virginia counties, protecting a total of 25,000 acres from future development.
The Roanoke-based Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, founded in 1996, is a nonprofit with the mission to help landowners place their property in conservation easements.
Through these easements, landowners generally sign away into perpetuity the right to subdivide and develop property. In exchange, governments usually give the landowner tax credits.
The Blue Ridge Land Conservancy merged with the Central Virginia Land Conservancy late last year, adding the city of Lynchburg and Amherst, Campbell, Nelson, Appomattox and Buckingham counties to its already sprawling coverage area.
CVLC is a Lynchburg-based nonprofit founded by Wendy Kendrick in 2003. Growing up on the outskirts of D.C., she watched development take over the countryside that had surrounded her.
Family drives got longer and longer as they were forced further away from the city to find the greenspace that wasn't swallowed by urban growth. When she and her husband bought their 40-acre farm in Amherst, they were desperate to protect it.
For 17 years, CVLC was a grassroots operation, fueled only by volunteers. Though it could promote conservation easements to protect Lynchburg-area farmland and countryside, and direct people to state entities to pursue the easements, it was unable to hold easements until the merger.
State organizations — such as the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Outdoors Foundation — were slammed with requests, and didn’t have the manpower or budget to help everyone seeking easements. Kendrick said the merger was a way to bring greater access to protections into Lynchburg and the surrounding counties.
Now, with its first dedicated Lynchburg staff member, the organization is able to expand its reach.
Kyle Simpson, program manager with the Central Virginia Land Conservancy, was hired earlier this year.
Growing up in central Texas, his family’s ranch has been passed down generations. He said his work in conservation represents an opportunity to treat other family farms the way he wants to see his treated.
“Land is a very precious thing, and they aren’t making much more of it,” Simpson said. “Some things are too special to be more than what they already are.”
Through conservation, thousands of acres in the Lynchburg area have been protected from future development or subdivision.
“It’s a piece of the country that is going to stay that way,” Simpson said.
Conservation easements can appeal to families who want to preserve their land, as well as many others — such as environmentalists, hunters and nature-lovers.
Before the spread of COVID-19 began to slow progress, Simpson visited sites around the counties. He surveyed a family farm in Amherst County where the property owner was worried the acreage would be “carved up and overdeveloped” after he and his wife were gone.
The sprawling property had an old abandoned Civil War-era railroad bed and tobacco drying barns. Driving around it, Simpson said, was like being in the middle of history.
“It’s beautiful to be able to see a place and know this is where something happened,” Simpson said. “What could we in the modern time need to build there that would be more important than what it is now?”
Kendrick voiced a similar sentiment about her own farm. Put under easement in 2003, she said she is comforted it always will be a 40-acre farm. No matter what happens to her, all future owners will be bound by certain restrictions.
In the merger, the CVLC board of directors became an advisory board to the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy’s board of directors.
David Perry, executive director of the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, said the idea to merge almost began as a joke. But after the two boards sat down for a working lunch at a conserved property about halfway between Roanoke and Lynchburg, they realized they could make it work.
Perry said the organization put out the call to Lynchburg-area landowners and were “overwhelmed” by the amount of interest in the scheduled informational meetings. With more than 3,000 acres already protected in the Lynchburg area by the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy, he said they are excited to continue making a difference.
“There is a tremendous demand there, and lots of people who understand if we don’t protect this land when we can, someday it won’t be there,” Perry said. “We want to make sure that we don’t have future generations looking back at us with disappointment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.