After 10 years on Appomattox Town Council, Steven Conner has announced he is withdrawing his candidacy for the May 19 election.
In a news release, Conner said the coronavirus crisis has prompted him to reevaluate some of his personal goals, and he wishes to devote more time to his business and family.
Conner runs Steven T. Conner Real Estate, located in downtown Appomattox.
With his brother, Richard Conner, having recently announced a run for the mayoral seat, Conner said he does not think two family members should serve on the same elected body at the same time. He added his brother has his full support.
Conner said he believes his father, Sonny Conner, who served on town council in the 1970s, would feel the same way.
“He would have approved of me stepping aside and supporting my brother,” Conner said in the release. “It has been a pleasure to serve the town for the last 10 years.”
Citing fiscally conservative measures as an accomplishment of his time on council, Conner said he believes those measures are helping the town deal with the current crisis.
“Instead of voting for me, I hope you will continue to vote for candidates who will show restraint in unnecessary spending,” Conner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.