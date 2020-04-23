Coronavirus molecule image

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday there are 10,627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state — an increase of 675 from the 9,952 reported Tuesday.

Also, there are 372 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 25 from the 347 reported the previous day.

The VDH said 64,518 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,753 have been hospitalized, including 10 probable cases.

The state health department reported Monday there were 99 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 47 in Lynchburg, 21 in Bedford County, 10 in Campbell County, 9 in Amherst County and 12 in Appomattox County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, had reported seven cases.

This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Thursday, there are 371 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

