The results are in for the winner of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors Concord District seat — Matt Cline defeated long-time supervisor Eddie Gunter, who sat on the board for seven terms.
Results could not be finalized following the Tuesday election. Campbell County General Registrar Kelly Martin said problems with the state election site kept the final results from being calculated. The site saw several technical issues throughout the night.
Matt Cline won with 1,268 votes, or 57.22% of the vote. Incumbent Eddie Gunter received 942 votes, or 42.51% of the vote.
Cline, a retired paratrooper with the U.S. Army, said previously he has always had a desire to serve on the board. Cline said improving broadband coverage and deputy and teacher retention are among his biggest priorities.
"It was a substantial number of voters that pulled the lever for me," Cline said on Tuesday night. "I accept that mandate. A lot of conservative voters wanted a change."
Cline stressed his respect for Gunter, who has served on the board for 28 years.
"It's no small feat to overcome that," Cline said. "I'm ready to get on the board and get some work done."
