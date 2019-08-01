With two decades of experience under his belt, Concord District incumbent Barry Jones is running for reelection to the Campbell County School Board in November.
Jones, who has served on the board since 1999, said he'd "just hate to step away from a job we haven't really finished yet."
"We've been working for many years to try to keep our schools as good as we can, and I just feel like I can still contribute to the board," Jones said. "I'm not the type of person to say, 'I'm tired, I don't want to do it anymore,' and step aside. I just want to continue to get as much out of every tax dollar as we can."
Employee salaries and capital improvements within the division are priorities for Jones.
Jones said the division and school board need to ensure salaries are "competitive with the region."
"We certainly don't enjoy getting a person to come work for us for a year and then losing them to another region or farther to the north because of salary," Jones said.
Jones said Rustburg Middle School is a "high priority," and the board may have to look at Brookville-area schools as well for capital improvements, but the division also can't "neglect our elementary schools."
"[The elementary schools] get a lot of wear and tear. ... We can't ignore them. If there's a need to look at them a little harder, we certainly will. We have to maintain environments where everyone's engaged. We gotta have facilities that accommodate that," Jones said.
Jones said he's as "fiscally responsible as it comes" and wants to "demonstrate our effectiveness and our good use of Campbell County dollars."
Matt Hall, who was born and raised in Campbell County, said he's known Jones all his life and couldn't think of a "better person to represent Campbell County and the school board."
"I think he has the kids' best interest at heart. He wants to make sure they're getting a good quality education from the school system," said Hall, who has a student at Concord Elementary School and two students at Rustburg Middle School.
Hall said Jones is a determined and charismatic person who provides "great leadership" and is "very interested in the community and the school system."
"He's definitely a great person as far as community development is concerned and caring about the area we live in," Hall said.
Throughout his years on the board, Jones said he's relished the "success of the students that pass through Campbell County schools."
"Some of the best school board meetings are the valedictorians and salutatorians coming, and you hear their accomplishments and they're going to move forward and make our world better," Jones said.
Campbell County General Registrar Kelly Martin said Jones has filed all paperwork required to run in the Nov. 5 election.
Jones as well as Altavista District incumbent Gary Mattox and Spring Hill District incumbent Mark Epperson are all running unopposed.
Mattox has served four terms on the board, and Epperson has served two terms.
Sunburst District incumbent R. Leon Brandt Jr. is running for reelection against Campbell County Planning Commission chairman Dean Cumbo.
Brandt has been on the board since 1993.