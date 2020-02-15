It was an unlikely crew that sat around a jigsaw puzzle of card tables in the Craddock-Terry Gallery on Jefferson Street in January. Ringed by the blocky, colorful canvases of the gallery's current exhibit, lights dimmed, the sprawl of people and materials could almost be another fixture of the cavernous space.
The artists ranged in age from 19 to 75, with a dozen different mediums and art styles before them.
Sketch Society at Riverviews Artspace invites anyone in the community to join them for making, relaxing and socializing on the first Wednesday of every month. For two hours every few weeks, artists can gather to draw and network, regardless of experience or background.
"It's a good entry point," said Stephen Kissel, education and media manager at Riverviews. He has been organizing the event since early 2019. "It's been growing slowly each month, getting more stable."
They started with only a handful of artists, but now manage to draw upward of 15 at each meeting. The program was inspired by "drink and draw" events featured in other cities, and Kissel said he tried to make it something a little more open, allowing for anybody to come.
Beside him, Riverviews Assistant Curator and Program Manager, Meg Weston, was sketching in a notebook. Depending on the night, she said, she could be doing anything, she's even used the time to carve linocut plates for printmaking. Across the table, she pointed out Anna Filiaggi, 25, who was seated beside a bin of fabrics and scraps of material.
Filiaggi was embroidering on taut fabric stretched across a embroidery hoop, and said the sketch society has been an entryway to doing other work with the gallery and to find footing in the art community since she graduated from Longwood University. She graduated with an art degree, and has been using these nights to get back into the groove of making projects on a regular basis.
***
Catty-corner to Kissel, in a cluster of artists at the end of the folding table, was Jürgen Ziesmann, 58, a biology professor at the University of Lynchburg.
Ziesmann held up the slab of his canvas, a technicolor whorl of acrylic paint, and laughed.
"What would you call this psychedelic nonsense?" he asked. "This is LSD, without LSD."
Practicing poured acrylics, he said he didn't get the result he wanted, and was overlaying the lacquered surface with an intricate pattern. As he talked, other artists around him piped up, offering encouragement and waving off his doubts.
Ziesmann said he paints the things he sees under the microscope, recasting them in a new context. He has been coming to Sketch Society for almost a year, and celebrates the artists around him.
“That’s one of the great things," Ziesmann said. "You don’t have to fit certain roles, you don’t have to dress in a certain way, you don’t have to be this or that way, you can be democratic, republican or independent. It doesn’t matter."
There's David Wilson, 38, who almost exclusively draws letters and words, and Scott Smith, 44, who said his wife made him come that night but, now that he's here, he plans to come back.
"Sometimes, when you do these things, it's kind of lonely," Wilson said. "It's always nice to see other people."
Abby Clapham, 26, and Haylee Corvin, 22, shared a pair of earbuds between them as they sketched in their respective notebooks.
"I like to draw, and I was looking for a way to meet other artists in the community," Clapham said. Missing the artist connections she had in other cities, the structured time to work on projects inspires her to pick up her pencil.
"I had no art community. ... I wanted to rediscover that."
Through the sketch society meets ups, she's met Jed Mickle, 42, a caricature entertainer — the guy who sits behind a music stand at parties and special events to draw characters and stylized portraits on demand.
"Like a clown, but not as scary," Mickle described, laughing. Sketch Society gets him out of the house, he said. It's a good way to meet other artists outside of social media platforms, a way to learn and get inspired in real time.
***
Others, like Bill Booz, 75, are just beginning their journey into the art world.
He started sketching about a year ago on a mission to create portraits of his grandchildren. Along the way he found a niche in "urban sketching," a practice that calls for artists to sketch and paint on location, appreciating the city and scenery around them.
Booz flipped through his sketchbook, a kaleidoscope of familiar Lynchburg scenes outlined in pen, flooded by delicate watercolor. He pulled out a case of travel brushes and small palette of paint, no larger than a business card. With them, he has created street scenes and sketches, recognizable on the page as the Aviary in Miller Park, Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg's Main Street and the Cavalier Store on Rivermont.
He has learned from videos on YouTube, from art classes at the Academy, and from watching others around him. Coming to Sketch Society has helped him meet people, Booz said, to sit and sketch, with no agenda besides a shared interest in art.
Despite the vast gallery space, the room was filled with chatter, artists swapping tips, compliments and jokes as the hours dragged on around them. Those far from home, those missing classroom structure, those who have just begun or have been on their artistic journey for decades, they've found solace in a community that asks nothing more than for them to show up.
"It's my art home here in Lynchburg," said Larry Taylor, 29. He bent back over his sketchbook, flipped to a new page. "I feel free whenever I'm doing art, that's God's tool to me to vent and be me. ... Here, I can create something of my own."
