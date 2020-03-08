Johnson Health Center will host the third Annual Give Kids A Smile® event — to provide free dental services to uninsured children — from 8 a.m. to noon March 14 at Lynchburg Women’s & Pediatric Health Services, 2402 Atherholt Road. Children will be seen by appointment only. Call (434) 455-3275, ext. 1937 or 1939, to schedule an appointment.
Tooth decay remains the most chronic disease among children under age 17 and it causes over 250,000 lost school hours a year, according to the Virginia Health Care Foundation. Free dental screenings, cleanings and fluoride treatments will be provided for children ages 17 and younger with the target population being uninsured and underinsured children. The dentist is bilingual and can serve Spanish-speaking patients.
Bedford County
Elderfest seeking venders for events
Bedford County Parks and Recreation’s Elderfest event is seeking vendors. Elderfest is from 6 to 8 p.m. May 7 and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8 at the Bedford Moose Lodge. The theme this year will be “Celebrating Older Americans Month”. If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Parks and Recreation at 586-7682. Space is limited and will be first come first serve. Vendors are asked to participate on both days of the event.
Elderfest is held each year in conjunction with Older Americans Month the first Thursday and Friday in May to celebrate the seniors of Bedford County. Vendors are on hand with valuable information and entertainment is offered both days.
Glass senior awarded excellence in science scholarship
E. C. Glass senior Laurel A. Logan is the recipient of this year’s Lynchburg City Schools Excellence in Science Scholarship. Laurel attends the Central Virginia Governor’s School for Science and Technology each morning, then returns to her base school of E. C. Glass High School, where she takes three Advanced Placement courses each afternoon, as well as being a member of the Chemistry Club, the Rock Climbing Club, and the Marching Band.
She has participated in numerous science fairs and won recognition at the local, regional, and state levels. Her research project on the speed of light and variances due to different types of glass to study fiber optic efficiency won first place in physics and second place in physical sciences at the Naval Science Awards Program.
This scholarship, originally founded by the family of Dr. Charles & Mary Jane Pryor, is now a $30,000 scholarship to a single top science or engineering Lynchburg City Schools graduating senior each year for a total of five years and is funded by BWX Technologies, Inc., DTE Energy Foundation, Framatome, Mr. & Mrs. Lee & Sharon Ainslie, and Dr. & Mrs. David & Judy Frantz, and Dr. and Mrs. Charles & Mary Jane Pryor. The LCS Education Foundation serves as the fiscal agent and this is the second year of five that this scholarship has been offered.
Volunteers needed for community care
Around 40 volunteers are needed to work at the Lynchburg Community Care Collaboration from 8 a.m. to noon, noon to 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lead navigators, on April 18 at the Salvation Army, 2215 Park Ave. The fourth annual event features a full day of free health care services including medical, dental, psychiatric and eye exams. Community organizations will be in attendance to provide information on housing options, employment, addiction recovery and more. Volunteers are responsible for accompanying clients from station to station. For more information contact Noel Henderson at volunteer@lynchburgdailybread.com.
