For her entire life, Nadine Simon has called White Rock Hill home. She has fond memories from her time growing up on the hilltop neighborhood.
But since the killing of 31-year-old Darius Saunders, Jr. on a White Rock Hill street late last month, Simon and others in the community have grown concerned that their neighborhood has been ignored by the rest of the city.
Their agony was only intensified when police announced they had charged a 15-year-old boy in the Dec. 29 murder, leading some to question how someone so young could be involved in such a tragic incident.
“Every hill in Lynchburg has a community center but White Rock Hill,” Simon said. “For some reason it's seen as the worst hill in Lynchburg but some good things have come out of White Rock Hill. I am one.”
Simon was one of more than a dozen speakers who attempted to wrestle with the roots of criminal violence at a community meeting in the E.C. Glass High School auditorium on Wednesday.
The meeting was held a little more than two weeks after more than 100 people gathered inside the same auditorium to demand answers from Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison in the wake of a verdict that found a white 17-year-old not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a black E.C. Glass High School student.
One Community, One Voice — a community support group made up of Lynchburg faith leaders, law enforcement and other locals — hosted the first gathering and scheduled the second meeting to begin to develop plans to address crime.
As attendees detailed the issues facing their community, volunteers with One Community, One Voice recorded their remarks. James Camm, a local pastor and a co-founder of the group, said the notes will be used to draw up an “action plan” in the near future.
“We want to make some changes in our community and our neighborhoods that will make a difference,” Camm said at the start of the gathering, which drew more than 50 people.
Since the initial meeting concluded last month, a flurry of high-profile violent acts have erupted across the city, which has served to strengthen the immediacy of Wednesday’s follow-up gathering.
Less than a week after Saunders was killed in White Rock Hill, a man was stabbed outside a city restaurant. And just a day after that incident, two employees, including a 16-year-old, were shot and injured at a McDonald’s on Wards Road. Investigators have arrested a Roanoke man in the shooting but no charges have been brought in the stabbing.
At Wednesday’s meeting, speakers discussed hardships faced by formerly incarcerated individuals, poverty and the prevalence of guns in the Hill City.
Bryan Moss, a parent with children in the Lynchburg school system, lamented the disconnect between adults and children. He urged those in the auditorium to take a larger role in the lives of their kids.
“We need to volunteer more in our schools,” Moss said. “We need to volunteer more in out recreational centers. We have to touch and connect with these young people to see exactly where they are.”
Leverne Marshall, a former principal at several Lynchburg schools, proposed creating a suspension center staffed with guidance counselors and social workers for students temporarily removed from their classes. The center, he said, would allow students to continue their schoolwork while keeping them out of trouble.
“Our kids are being suspended, they're on the street and they’re not doing anything,” he said. “They're not given an opportunity to do what they need to do.”
One Community, One Voice plans to hold a third community meeting in the coming weeks to discuss potential solutions. A date and place has not yet been scheduled.
