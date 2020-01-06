As students made their way out of the cold and into public schools across the Lynchburg City Schools district on Monday, they were welcomed by a handful of men sharing words of encouragement, positivity and warm applause.
For at least four school years, Sterling Wilder has organized the 'Men 2 School' event, bringing men to schools across the district to welcome students back to school after summer and winter breaks. Wilder, a Lynchburg City Council member and executive director of the Jubilee Family Development Center, said the goal of the event is to encourage and support the students in the community.
"You don't see a lot of male teachers, especially African-American male teachers, but you don't see a lot of male teachers period in our school district," Wilder said. "We can let [the students] know that the men care about them."
A group of volunteers gathered at R.S. Payne Elementary School as buses began dropping students off around 8:10 a.m. Monday morning for their first day back to school following the winter break.
Ethel Reeves, director of engagement, equity and opportunity for the district, said she and other administrators were present across the district, welcoming students back and supporting the Men 2 School event.
Stanley Hurt, a Lynchburg City Schools parent and little league football coach, was present at R.S. Payne, attending his first Men 2 School event as a volunteer. He held a sign reading, "Have a great school year!" and spoke words of encouragement to the students as they made their way inside the school.
"Be good," Hurt told them. "Go in there and stay focused."
Hurt said he hoped to give the students the positive energy they need as they're coming back to school.
"It starts with us," Hurt said. "It starts with the parents, the teachers, the coaches, pastors in the community, coming back just to give the students great, positive vibes coming back to school. We know how stressful it can be in the classroom... So it's awesome to give that energy back to them because they're going to need it, they need our love and support."
Sergeant Shad Hudson of the Lynchburg Sheriff's Office said the Men 2 School event works well with the initiative the sheriff's office began in 2017 called the First Step Elementary School Program. Hudson said that program started as a way for the sheriff's office to make an effort to be present at the district's elementary schools. Middle and high schools in the district have full-time student resource officers present, but elementary schools do not, he said. The program builds officer presence at elementary schools, creating an opportunity to build relationships between members of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office and students in Lynchburg City Schools, Hudson said.
"A lot of them don't have male role models or male influences in their life, so it means a lot for us to be able to be out here and represent that and also represent the sheriff's office and show them that we care about them, we're here for them and we support them," Hudson said.
Representatives from the sheriff's office were present at every elementary school in the district Monday morning, Hudson said.
Men 2 School is primarily organized at the beginning of the school year, but Wilder said the district requested the event return for the start of the spring semester. While there have been around 300 volunteers attending the August event in the past, Wilder said, significantly fewer volunteers make it out in January. Reeves said the district appreciates the event because it goes along with its focus on family and community engagement.
"We know and research indicates that when family and the community is involved, student achievement increases," Reeves said. "So, it's important that we are here, that our community is involved, showing the love for our students."
Reeves added that having community members present to welcome students back after winter break, specifically, is important in motivating them to take on a new semester.
Wilder said the event is typically followed by a brainstorming session at Jubilee where the men discuss ways they can continue to show their support for children in the district and community.
