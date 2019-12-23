Kate Staton was almost in tears when she stepped up to the microphone in the E.C. Glass High School auditorium on Monday night. She had a notebook clutched in two hands, but she looked up to address Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema and Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison.
An E.C. Glass student, she said she had sat in the same auditorium countless times with Dre’yon “Biggs” Browley beside her, working on projects for their tech theater class.
Browley, 18, and Justin “JB” Barnett were shot in May in an apartment complex not far from the school. Browley, who played football with Barnett, died as a result of his injuries. Barnett, 19, was critically injured. He survived, but spent more than two weeks recovering in the hospital.
"He was one of the most amazing people in this school," Staton said of Browley. "When I got the news, it broke me."
Staton was one of more than 100 people gathered in the auditorium on Monday to demand answers from Zuidema and Harrison in the wake of the verdict that found a white 17 year old not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of Browley and wounding of Barnett, both black.
Earlier this month an all-white jury of six men and six women acquitted Austin Daniel Rozdilski of malicious wounding and firearms charges but found him guilty of unlawful wounding, a lesser offense, in the May 16 shooting that also injured another teen.
Rozdilski, a former student at Brookville High School, testified he shot Browley, 18, and Barnett after the two attempted to rob him at gunpoint behind an apartment building off Langhorne Road.
The acquittal left some people frustrated and confused, said James Camm, a pastor and organizer behind One Community, One Voice who moderated the town hall on Monday night. One Community, One Voice is a community support and policing group made up of law enforcement, Lynchburg faith leaders and other locals.
Following the trial, Camm said he received more than 100 phone calls from residents. People wanted to know why the verdict was the way it was, why more witnesses were not called by the prosecution and why Rozdilski was tried by an all-white jury — calling into question an investigation that had left many dissatisfied, said Camm.
Though the town hall was meant to operate primarily as a question-and-answer session, many of the dozens of speakers used their time to deliver testimonials, sharing experiences and grievances with a system in which many said they feel unheard. The impassioned speeches were often punctuated by applause, and some of the residents spoke through tears.
One voice called: "Do we need a revolution?"
Cheryl Glass-Cabell, president of the Lynchburg Voters League, questioned how Zuidema and Harrison would diversify the groups they operate within, and emphasized one meeting will not solve the issues that lay before them.
"There's something big going on here," Glass-Cabell said. "So how do you help us change it fairly?"
Zuidema agreed, saying he needs to do a better job of making sure the police force represents the community, "and I need all of your help doing it."
Another speaker, Angela Payne-Cox, said she saw the community come together when Browley died, but now she felt a separation.
"Not only in this city, but in this nation, our black, African American men are pipelined to prison ... they are stigmatized in school," Payne-Cox said. "We as a community, we need to step up."
Some speakers spoke of racial prejudice they had faced from the LPD and a lack of a dialogue, while others asked about the case.
Many questions revolved around how the case could have been tried by an all-white jury.
Harrison walked through the steps of the jury selection process — one that has no requirements for a jury to have a certain racial makeup.
"To make a motion for a mistrial, say we don't like the makeup of the jury, something of that nature, there's no legal authority to request it based on the makeup of who made it into the jury panel," Harrison said. "Matter of fact, the case law and everything goes the opposite, and says that no one person is guaranteed a particular racial makeup of a jury."
When asked if she was willing to stand up for African Americans in the system, and those who don't have voices, Harrison said that is what she does everyday.
"Every day that I go to work I have to be just. I have to do things that are just, and look at each case for what it is, no matter who is the victim, no matter who is charged," Harrison said. "We fight for these victims."
Camm said the town hall was an attempt for greater transparency, one the city hoped would dispel any miscommunication with the community. He said One Community, One Voice plans to hold another community meeting Jan. 8 in the E.C. Glass auditorium.
"I'm glad you're upset. It takes time being upset to make a change," Camm said. "Now let's be troubled, and let's make some changes."
Rozdilski, who is currently being held at the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Center, is expected to face sentencing on the unlawful wounding conviction early next year. He faces up to five years in jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.