Long known as the home of barrier-breaking aviator Chauncey E. Spencer; legendary Harlem Renaissance-era poet Anne Spencer and the Dr. Robert Walter Johnson House and Tennis Court, the Pierce Street Historic District is no less than a living history museum, its historic markers and restored homes leading visitors through time. On Monday members of a new nonprofit, Pierce Street Gateway, gathered with the residents of the neighborhood to take the first steps in bringing one more Pierce Street story back to life.
“I was hoping they’d bring it back,” said Elmer Reid who attended Monday's meeting with his wife, Maxine to discuss the fate of what was once known as the Calloway store at the corner of Pierce and 13th streets.
The dilapidated yellow building fits into the historic fabric of the neighborhood with many stories to tell. In 1900, it was called "Dealers in Plain and Fancy Groceries, Country Produce, Tobacco and Cigars," and was one of the first stores in Lynchburg owned and operated by African Americans. The Spencer and Calloway families built and lived in apartments above the store.
The building sits two houses away from the Anne Spencer House and Garden, and between them is Calloway Hall — currently the Wayside Gospel Mission. Calloway Hall used to be the Dorchester Home for elderly, formerly enslaved women, a space for the women to safely live out their final years.
Formed in 2018, the Pierce Street Gateway was created for the sole purpose of restoring the 150-year-old, previously condemned building and turning it into a community center and educational space. Monday’s meeting was the first time the group invited the neighborhood to hear about the project and share their ideas.
Stewart Coleman, a realtor who works in Washington, D.C., grew up in Lynchburg, and acquired the building about two years ago. Coleman, acting president of the nonprofit, said all those involved are volunteers.
“It’s so compelling, it’s national history," said Coleman, who learned about Pierce Street after meeting Shaun Spencer-Hester, granddaughter of poet Anne Spencer. “It's just so incredible that it’s part of our story.”
Pierce Street, which is on the local register of historic places, is made up of just a couple blocks, but was the location for Camp Davis, a Civil War location for Confederate troops, and had a hospital, where 130 southern soldiers died. A founding member of the Tuskegee Airmen, Chauncey Spencer, a son of Anne Spencer, lived at 1306 Pierce Street after he served in World War II.
After hearing presentations from the nonprofit's board members about the building, the group worked to answer questions regarding which facilities would be most important for the building, what kinds of spaces would be beneficial to the neighborhood, and if a community youth center is needed.
Reid said he thinks community members need a common area to spend time in.
Other ideas from the community included a coffee shop, visitor's center, exhibits about historical figures who grew up on Pierce Street, a space for after-school programming, lectures or community meetings.
Travis McDonald, director of architectural restoration at Poplar Forest, is helping assess the structural strength and architecture of the old store.
McDonald said he needs more time to learn about the history of the building before any changes — internal or external — can be made. Additionally, he said the community needs to decide on the purpose of the building before any architectural plans are created.
"The building needs a lot of structural work," he said. "It is a challenge structurally."
McDonald said he hopes to get a report on the structural integrity released by the end of the year.
Spencer-Hester said she hopes the proposed community center can be a safe space for kids and a reminder of the history on Pierce Street. She said funding will come through writing and applying for grants and asking for public and private donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.