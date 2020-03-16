The Community Access Network, at 800 5th St., announced Monday it is temporarily restricting visitors to its facilities.
It will remain open to serve patients.
Effective immediately, CAN is canceling room reservations for group meetings for partner organizations as well.
"We are continuously monitoring Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, and will update our visitor policy as necessary. We apologize if this causes any inconvenience, but prevention is the first step in our commitment to safety," Renata Woolridge, office manager for CAN, said in an email today.
