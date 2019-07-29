The steering committee of the task force charged with addressing the future of education in Lynchburg met for the first time Monday morning to discuss subcommittees, information obtained and to be requested, and next steps.
The steering committee consists of former mayor Michael Gillette, former Lynchburg City Schools educator and administrator Gloria Preston, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka, at-large councilmen Beau Wright and Randy Nelson, and Lynchburg City School Board members Susan Morrison and Atul Gupta.
"When city leadership and school board leadership met to talk about what needed to happen for the future, it seemed like it was a while ago. So to have this first step today and have the initial steering committee together and look at who else we can add, it's a big deal for me, and it is for the school system," said Morrison, who serves as the chair of the school board.
The goal of the task force is to “gather information, engage the public in conversations, conduct thorough analysis and forward actionable recommendations to the school board with the goal of aligning future educational programming, operational strategies and capital improvement decisions of the Lynchburg City Schools with the long-term success of the city and community,” according to the charter both city council and school board approved.
“It’s a pretty broad charge. In some sense it feels as though we are developing a long-term strategic plan for education in the city. I think that gives us the freedom to really move in a lot of different directions,” said Gillette, who is serving as chair of the steering committee.
The task force will help develop what public education in Lynchburg will look like in 15 or so years.
"We're looking at what we need not just this year, in five years but down the road, and that's important to this community and to the success of this school system," Morrison said.
Gillette said he gathered information on the school division’s budget and an efficiency study former Superintendent Larry Massie developed in 2012.
Gillette said the information in the efficiency study might be "stale" but "learning from what they saw before is always a good idea."
Other information provided to committee members included demographics and performance division wide and by school, the districts and zones of the division and the final report from the Heritage High School task force from 2011 when the division was considering whether to renovate or reconstruct the high school.
Gillette said he was surprised to find the school division or the city had not done “anything on future trends” regarding enrollment and demographics, which will factor into decisions regarding capital improvements.
“That's going to be one of the first things we're going to need to ask," Gillette said. "We’re flying blind on what enrollment looks like over the next 10 years."
Several members of the committee said looking at the division’s enrollment history, trends and projections will be crucial to the discussion of rezoning, consolidation and addressing capital improvement needs of the division.
Gillette said the last time the division looked into rezoning schools was in 1993.
Nelson said demographics is more than "counting heads" but also looking at what resources are available to each school and the needs of students and families at each school.
Gupta said "the need should drive where we are going" when it comes to possible rezoning or consolidation.
Committee members also asked the school division and city to obtain other information such as comparable data to school divisions of similar size and leading divisions in the state; post-graduation outcomes; services provided through the city and community; what it costs to run a school; a report on deferred maintenance; and information on special education services and regional programs.
The steering committee also discussed the different subcommittees of the task force, which include: enrollment trends and demographics; operations, facilities and consolidation; leading practices in education; programming and collaboration opportunities; and finance.
The committee decided to add a talent management subcommittee that would look into the recruitment, retention, training and support of teachers and staff.
The committee will appoint 10 community members with various expertise who are representative of the city's demographic to serve on the task force. Members of city council and the school board submitted names of people for the task force.
The steering committee will meet Aug. 28.