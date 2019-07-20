ELON - When the contract was signed March 15 to begin work rebuilding Frank James' home in Elon, all that was left was the foundation and a concrete slab floor.
Nearly a year prior, the home was leveled by a powerful tornado that tore a 25-mile path of destruction from Campbell County through Lynchburg and into Amherst County. The James family didn't have insurance and lost everything.
Four months after workers began rebuilding the single-story home overlooking a neighborhood on Nottaway Drive in Elon — among the most devastated areas in the April 15, 2018, tornado — the finishing touches have been put on the project and the family is expected to move in this month.
The Amherst Disaster Recovery Group, an organization comprised of governmental and charitable organizations formed in the weeks following the April 2018 disaster to restore affected families, led the rebuilding effort. Debbie Habel, construction manager for the group, said it was hopeful for the family to receive a certificate of occupancy Monday and begin the process of moving back in.
James, who has lived on the land for 45 years, said Friday he was impressed with the extensive rebuilding effort and is thankful.
"I think it's nice," James said while sitting in recently delivered furniture in his new living room Friday. "I enjoy every bit of it."
Mary Wells, who has lived at the home nearly 30 years, also is looking forward to coming back home.
"I love it," Wells said. "Give me a pillow and a blanket and I'll be fine."
The couple have lived in an apartment in Madison Heights for more than a year and have regularly come by to monitor the progress. James said the apartment is small, and he is mostly packed and ready to come back to where he belongs.
"I'd rather be out in the country," James said of the home with scenic views of the mountains and clusters of houses from his new back porch.
"He's a country boy," Wells said.
The tornado brought down hundreds of trees, smashed homes and businesses and caused more than $20 million in commercial and residential damage across Amherst and Campbell counties. The statistic many Amherst residents and officials said they are most thankful for is zero fatalities.
In Amherst County, the costs of damages totaled more than $6 million. That toll includes 190 damaged structures, 22 of which were deemed as either a total loss or severely damaged. Another 24 structures received a “restricted use” status from Amherst County building officials.
On a tour of the James family's new home Friday, Habel said 2-by-6 walls have made the home more sturdy to withstand another major storm. The new home and its improvements cost less than $37,000 and the James family didn't pay anything, according to Habel.
Amherst Habitat for Humanity, which Habel heads as its executive director, provided the labor for free and secured many of the materials and services at no costs or through discounts, she said.
"I had so many donations on this ... it knocked the price down," Habel said.
Homes the Habitat organization build typically are $60,000 to $80,000, according to Habel.
The Amherst Disaster Recovery Group also is building a new home for the Goff family, who previously rented a residence a few doors down and were displaced by the tornado with a family member suffering a major injury. Habel said that project already has started on Pendleton Drive in Amherst and three other separate home repair projects — a roof, a porch and a basement — not covered by insurance are on the group's slate for upcoming work.
"The Amherst Disaster Recovery Group's purpose is to make people whole," Habel said of the work.
Money left in the ADRG coffers goes to preparing for any future disasters.
"Any funding that is left will be held by the county so if we have another disaster we don't have that three-month delay," Habel explained. "That means we're ready to respond."
Noel De Palma, a Habitat board member who was at the newly built home Friday, described such rebuilding projects as "a motley patchwork of community service." While James and Wells have been watching the work for months, Habel said the finishing touches, including new curtains, were waiting for them when they arrived Friday.
"We still wanted to have some surprises for them," Habel said.
Wells referred to one of the workers, Habel's son Robert, as "trouble" and the two shared an embrace Friday.
"I appreciate everything they've done and I loved every one of them," Wells said.
"Glad to do it," Habel said.
A floral shop in Madison Heights sent an arrangement for the family that said "Welcome Home!" Barry Tucker, a local pastor in Elon and president of the community's Ruritan Club, which also is in the midst of a rebuilding campaign next door, blessed the house with a framed prayer hanging on the wall by the front door.
The prayer reads in part: "May this house be built upon the Rock of rocks, the rock of Christ; so that no onslaught can undermine it, and no ill wind can unsettle it..."
"It's like it was written for this house," Habel said.