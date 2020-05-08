Nathan Simpson, founder of Colonial Systems LLC, an Appomattox-based company providing digital media services to the public and commercial sector, is seeking a two-year term on Appomattox Town Council.
Simpson, 19, is an Appomattox native who said he wants to help the community succeed using the skills he has learned while building a business in the private sector.
Simpson said the first platform he is running on is infrastructure — ensuring the town has the ability to support economic development opportunities. Chief among these efforts are improvements to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure and the pursuit of broadband expansion.
He said he wants to bring in more internet providers and negotiate on behalf of business owners. It’s essential, Simpson said, to have an active approach to marketing and identifying businesses in the community looking to grow and relocate.
With strong water and sewer infrastructure, fiber internet, cheap land and low taxes, he said Appomattox would be well-positioned to encourage new business.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson said council needs to find a way to take advantage of a push for American manufacturing, helping to pull jobs back into the community.
Simpson currently sits on the county Economic Development Authority, regularly attends town council meetings and has rebuilt two websites for the town. While doing so, he worked out of the historic train depot, and said he gained a unique insight into Appomattox’s inner workings.
His father, Donald Simpson, is the current Appomattox County Sheriff.
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Simpson has filed all of his paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
