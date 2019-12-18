After the College Lake dam overtopped, threatened the integrity of the high-hazard structure and forced the evacuation of 150 Lynchburg residents in August 2018, the city knew it needed to make a change.
This week, phase one of the $20 million, five-year project began, with a crew of engineers and city staff studying College Lake and Blackwater Creek to understand how to best move forward in removing the dam and restoring the lake and creek.
The crew will be walking around the College Lake area gathering data on the location of the stream and lake boundary, measuring water flow and any fluctuations, and figuring out how much sediment sits behind the dam, said Erin Hawkins, project manager and water quality manager for the city of Lynchburg.
Photos: Flooding in Lynchburg area
A continuous deluge of rain during the evening of Aug. 2 flooded roads throughout the area. Concerns over the stability of the dam at College Lake led officials to evacuate about 150 residents who live downstream from the lake, in the Blackwater Creek Trail area.