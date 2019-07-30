BEDFORD — Robbery and related charges against four people will go before a grand jury, a judge determined Monday.
The four defendants are accused of robbing cigarettes and more than $1,000 in cash from the Roadside Market convenience store in Montvale on May 20.
Kolin Minnick, 18, of Bedford, and Dallas James Stewart, 19, of Lynchburg, are each charged with robbery and use of a firearm in a felony. Destiny Meador, 20, of Montvale, and Amber Mawyer, 19, of Lynchburg, are both charged with being accessory to robbery.
Stewart, the only defendant who hasn’t been granted bond, was also the only one who didn’t waive the right to a preliminary hearing Monday. Meador testified to her version of events that night and Mawyer declined to testify since her attorney had left the courtroom by the time Stewart’s hearing occurred.
The store clerk testified Monday, saying two masked individuals burst in the door around 9 p.m. that night, with one brandishing a long gun at him and demanding money. He said he gave the robbers cash and Newport cigarettes and they left within 45 seconds of entering.
Meador said she was with Minnick, who she was dating at the time, earlier that day. In Minnick’s Jeep, she said they picked up Stewart and Mawyer at Stewart’s house and the events afterward were a “blur.”
She then recalled the four traveling to her house in Montvale and the two men leaving for about a half an hour while she and Mawyer took a walk. Meador said she didn’t know what the two men were doing, and they later came back and told the women to get back in the Jeep.
Meador said the four traveled to a hotel in Lynchburg and stayed there for two nights. She recalled watching a news broadcast about the Road Side Market robbery and knew about the shotgun involved, saying it was Minnick’s.
Scott Arney, an investigator with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, testified to searching for the shotgun after an interview with Mawyer. He said law enforcement found it, still loaded, eight feet deep in a body of water near the Forest Lakes area.
In response to a motion to strike from defense attorney Pamela Witt Willoughby, Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney pointed out that when Arney interviewed Stewart and Mawyer briefly as he served their arrest warrants, Stewart said he “robbed that place” before asking for an attorney.
General District Court Judge Randy Krantz said that while Stewart is still “wrapped in the cloak of innocence” prior to his trial, a preliminary hearing only requires evidence that it’s “more likely than not” a crime occurred and Stewart took part in it. Considering Arney’s account of what Stewart said and the corroborating evidence, he certified his charges.
Stewart was remanded back to the Amherst County Adult Detention Center, but the other three remain out on bond. All four individuals’ cases will go before a grand jury in September.