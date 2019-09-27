U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, is set to visit Amherst on Oct. 8 during the monthly Amherst County Republican meeting.
The freshman congressman and former state delegate who represented parts of Amherst County for 16 years will speak at the 7 p.m. meeting at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst, according to Vance Wilkins of the Amherst County Republican Committee.
Wilkins said the meeting is open to anyone to attend. Cline this past spring held his first town hall in Amherst County at the Amherst-Monroe Ruritan Club where he addressed adjusting to the political landscape of Washington, D.C., special counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion of a two-year investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, the economy and immigration.
He said at the time he considers Amherst a second home that feels like "family." Cline's Amherst visit will come a few weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launching of a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump following a whistle-blower's complaint accusing the president of trying to get Ukraine's help in the 2020 election.
In a statement released Sept. 25, he said Pelosi "has caved to those on the far-left of her party" demanding the impeachment inquiry.
"She knows there is not enough support in the full House to pass a formal resolution of impeachment, so she has thrown her support behind the embarrassing spectacle of hearings that have been going on for months in the Judiciary Committee."
As a member of the committee, he said he has watched "as the Democrats have failed repeatedly to build a case for impeaching the President, from hearings about nonexistent Trump-Russian collusion to the flop that was the Mueller Report" and he remains focused on representing residents of the Sixth District.
"It is my hope that we can put aside these political games and work toward addressing the important issues facing the American people," Cline said.
