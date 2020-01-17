U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, has announced he is holding a town hall event on Thursday, Jan. 23 in Lynchburg.
The town hall is an opportunity for Lynchburg area residents to engage in a dialogue with Cline, who recently began his second year in office, about issues of importance to the district, which includes Amherst County.
Cline held a town hall in May in Amherst County, as well as a previous event in Lynchburg last year. He also attended the Amherst County Republican Committee's October meeting where he was voiced criticism of the efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.
The town hall is from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at American Legion Post 16 at 1301 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg.
“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Lynchburg next week,” Cline said in a press release. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Lynchburg residents and better take their views to Washington.”
Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the 'Lynchburg Town Hall' event. Citizens of Lynchburg will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.
