Whit Clark III has been elected sheriff of Campbell County.

Clark received 44.4% of the vote, compared to 30.29% for Terry Cook and 25.2% for Dwayne Wade.

Clark will replace retiring sheriff Steve Hutcherson.

This has been a breaking news update.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments