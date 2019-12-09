The city of Lynchburg will hold a public meeting on Dec. 12 to discuss a plan for the Dearington neighborhood.
From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dearington Elementary School for Innovation, residents are invited to discuss the neighborhood's future.
The open house will feature representatives from community organizations such as 2-1-1 Virginia, Census 2020, and the Community Access Network to answer questions about available resources.
Free pizza, refreshments and children's activities will be available during the event, which will be in the cafeteria of Dearington Elementary School, 210 Smyth Street.
The public can find more information at www.lynchburgva.gov/dearington or call Anne Nygaard in the Community Development Department at (434) 455-3983.
