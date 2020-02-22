The Lynchburg Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Feb. 26 in City Hall, 900 Church St., regarding the Forest Brook Road Corridor Study.
The winding and hilly road, just under a mile in length, connects Lakeside Drive and Old Forest Road — two major Lynchburg thoroughfares.
The Central Virginia Planning District is now studying the road to better understand the issues plaguing the street and to develop potential fixes.
The study investigates existing traffic conditions, considers what types of road improvements may be needed if future traffic volumes continue to increase, assesses existing and desired conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists and addresses safety issues.
