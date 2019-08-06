Malicious wounding and firearm charges against a city man from an April shooting will go before a grand jury, a judge determined Tuesday.
Leon Rufus Rose, 45, also renewed a request for bond in Lynchburg General District Court Tuesday, but was denied. Besides malicious wounding, he’s also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and using a firearm in a felony.
Dwayne Kendrick testified to attending a party at Rose’s house at 507 Norwood St. the night of April 13. He said he didn’t know Rose well and only knew him as “Leon.”
Another man started an argument with Rose that went from inside the house to outside, where Kendrick said he was on the porch. Since he was friends with the other man, Kendrick said he tried to remove him from the situation and crossed the street to the other man’s car.
Kendrick said he heard shots coming from outside the house and saw Rose on the porch shooting toward the two of them. As he was driving the car down the street, he said he noticed he was hit by a bullet on his left shin. He went to the hospital for treatment but the wound still scarred him, he said.
Aaron Boone, the defense attorney representing Rose, called the events of the shooting a “heavily contested matter” and said his client was acting in self-defense, asking for secured bond so Rose could be released from jail.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said there’s no reason for Kendrick to fabricate any bias against Rose. He asked the judge to keep Rose incarcerated.
In a previous hearing, Childress said the other man involved in the shooting hasn’t responded to subpoenas or attempts to contact him.
General District Court Judge Randy Krantz denied bond, citing mandatory minimum time Rose would need to serve if convicted. He said he found probable cause from the hearing that Rose shot at one man but hit another and certified Rose’s charges.
Those charges will go before a Lynchburg grand jury at its next meeting.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at 434-385-5554.