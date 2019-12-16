Over the course of five workshops and two public meetings beginning Tuesday, Lynchburg city staff is seeking input from leaders of nonprofits and residents on topics including housing, employment and poverty.
On Tuesday, from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m., and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., two and three workshops, respectively, will be held at the Miller Center, 301 Grove St., in room 304.
On Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m., there will be public meetings, also at the Miller Center, for the public to attend and provide feedback on the featured topics.
The city is required to host the workshops and meetings if it wants to apply for and continue receiving grants and funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), said Melva Walker, grants manager for the city. The information gathered will be used to write three documents, which will be submitted to HUD in the spring.
Marjorie Willow, a consultant with Pittsburgh-based Mullin & Lonergan Associates, was hired by the city. She said the documents exist to demonstrate to HUD that Lynchburg is using its federal funding and grants in a "nondiscriminatory manner." The plans also will act as a guide on Lynchburg's most pressing needs and priorities and will determine what areas need funding.
Though a large amount of data can be pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau, she said information on the specific needs of Lynchburg residents are best gathered directly from city stakeholders, including leaders of nonprofit organizations, the housing authority, city departments, local business owners, and organizations that build or provide housing.
"We look to those folks to tell us what the needs are," Willow said.
The workshops will cover affordable housing, workforce development, housing for individuals and families in crisis, asset-building in neighborhoods, and healthy housing and healthy neighborhoods.
Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam's House, a nonprofit directed at ending homelessness in Lynchburg, said she or another staff member will attend all five workshops on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The federal grants coming to our community ... have made such an incredible impact on our community in previous years," Quarantotto said, adding she wants to be involved in how the grants are used in the future.
She said she feels one of the greatest needs in Lynchburg is affordable housing for residents of varying incomes, and hopes the workshops will gather perspectives on other needs citizens are experiencing.
The workshops and meetings will be facilitated by Willow, who will be writing drafts of the Analysis of Impediments Fair Housing Planning document, a five-year consolidated plan and a one-year action plan.
