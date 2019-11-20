The city continued its poverty-fighting efforts Wednesday by evaluating funding applications from Bridges to Progress committees.
Bridges to Progress, formerly Poverty to Progress and Bridges of Central Virginia, started meeting this spring after merging into one group to fight Lynchburg's poverty issues. The group, which is funded by the city's poverty reduction budget, identified 10 task force areas — faith, workforce, legal, education, housing, food disparity, transportation, child development, community and health/mental health — on which to focus.
Those task forces are now operating as committees and on Wednesday, eight of the 10 committees requested $114,385 total, leaving $28,415 in the city's poverty reduction budget.
In total, nine applications were submitted to the city and reviewed by the Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC).
The group recommended council approve all applications — focused on topics such as child development, food access, transportation, workforce training and education — save for one, which sought to bring community awareness to preschool programs through an event.
To address food disparity issues, Food Committee Liaison Ruth Talian requested $7,000 to provide 100 foldable shopping carts to low-income citizens who frequent food banks. The CDAC unanimously voted to recommend that City Council approve allocating the funding.
This initiative follows the dissolution of Project Oasis, part of the anti-poverty initiative and subgroup of the committee that led a yearslong effort that sought to build a brick-and-mortar grocery store near downtown Lynchburg, a food desert in the city.
Since 2014, the group surveyed more than 500 Lynchburg residents, commissioned a market feasibility study to understand shopping habits in their target areas, and consulted grocery store experts whose food desert projects had been successful in other parts of the U.S.
The project attempted to partner with Grassroots Local Market, a grocery store in downtown Lynchburg that sold locally grown produce, organic food, beer and wine. The market aimed to serve the downtown food desert. Grassroots opted for a cooperative business model, with a $200 membership cost, but the store closed in April after seven months of business.
The Oasis project dissolved in August, and committee members decided to find other innovative ways to support existing food agencies in the city.
“[The grocery store] was not a practical idea for now,” Talian said. "We redirected our focus."
She said transportation is the biggest barrier for citizens who want to take advantage of free food, and the carts, which can hold 200 pounds, would help recipients bring groceries onto city buses.
The application specifies that food agencies, such as Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Red Truck Ministry, Parkview Community Missions and Lyn-CAG, will determine who to give the grocery carts to.
"It’s going to be folks … that they’re going to see every week with their cart," Talian said.
Bridges to Progress' Community Task Force requested $21,400 for a program that would provide mentors to participants in Getting Ahead, a workshop that helps those in poverty build financial stability.
Ten to 12 participants would be mentored for a year using the Open Table model, where a participant meets with a group of volunteer mentors once a week to apply skills and reach goals, said Lindsey Cawood, community committee liaison. The proposed program would also connect Getting Ahead participants with employment services. City funds would go toward training the volunteers in how to mentor program participants.
The Early Childhood Committee requested $8,400 total for two projects, but CDAC voted in favor of just one project that would provide classroom management and emotional support training to teachers in high-risk classrooms.
The Education Task Force requested $19,000 for 20 community- and faith-based organizations to receive training on how to facilitate family relationship building sessions. The training would teach organization representatives how to help families work toward expressing care, challenging growth, providing support, sharing power and expanding possibilities, according to the application.
Owen Cardwell, education committee liaison, said the trained organizations would aim to work with 12 to 15 families in Lynchburg, and quarterly reports are required to track whether the sessions are positively impacting families.
The Faith Committee requested $7,700 for a program called 4$UCCE$$, a four-week program with weekly sessions that would provide budgeting skills to parents and children. Committee liaison Shawne Farmer said a meal would be provided to participating families at each session as well as childcare for children too young to participate in the budget sessions. The program hopes to partner with about 25 families at the Fairview Community Center and hold three four-week sessions throughout 2020.
The Health and Mental Health Committee requested $15,000 for a marketing campaign based on Centra's Community Health Needs Assessment to create awareness of mental illnesses and available resources in Lynchburg. Project presenter Lisa Taylor said the campaign would coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month in May and would include radio, billboard, bus and social media advertisements.
The Early Childhood Care and Education Committee requested $4,500 for a Zumbini program — Zumba for small children and their caregivers — at the College Hill Center. The classes would begin as a pilot program in the spring.
Lastly, the Transportation Committee requested $31,375 for both the Lynchburg Area Center for Independent Living (LACIL) — an organization that helps individuals with disabilities live independently at home — and Ways to Work, which helps individuals purchase a car by providing loans and budgeting skills.
About $6,000 of the total funds would help LACIL recipients with tranportation gaps, such as emergency vehicle repairs or a lack of funds for accessible transportation. Ways to Work would use $25,000 toward software updates, insurance costs, and assisting clients with problems such as unexpected car repairs or emergencies.
The recommendations for the Bridges to Progress requests will go before council on Dec. 10.
