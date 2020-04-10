The City of Lynchburg has furloughed 47 part-time employees, and the city manager will recommend city council rescind some funding from the current fiscal year's budget, because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a news release Friday, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said the local government projects a $5 million revenue shortfall for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
"We are in an unprecedented time, both economically and health-wise. The pandemic has adversely affected local government financially just as it has affected both our local business community and our residents," Svrcek said.
In addition to the furloughs, Svrcek will make a recommendation to Lynchburg City Council during its Tuesday meeting to rescind money previously appropriated from this year's budget, including $338,000 in operating expenses, $382,350 in reserve for contingencies, $1.5 million from the city public schools' budget and $500,000 reserved for a schools task force.
Svrcek said the next step is to rebalance the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget, which is expected to be presented to council during an April 28 work session.
