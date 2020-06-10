Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday took the first step toward formally adopting its new budget, a key milestone in a process roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget for the next fiscal year, which takes effect July 1, is a significant departure from the proposed version first introduced by City Manager Bonnie Svrcek in early March.
At the time, Svrcek described the financial road map as a “meat and potatoes budget” since it largely maintained city services and included no new taxes.
But a cratering economy triggered by the swiftly spreading coronavirus forced city officials to cut more than $6 million out of the proposed $370.1 million budget, eliminating long-awaited pay raises for city employees and slashing education funding along the way.
Last month the city estimated it is likely to lose nearly $6.5 million in local taxes and fees in the next fiscal year as economic activity slows in response to the health threat.
“It's just a smaller serving of meat and potatoes,” Svrcek said Tuesday.
Under the new budget, the general operating fund, which bankrolls most city activities, will be $194.3 million, a slight 0.4% increase over the current year.
The decision to cancel planned salary and wage increases will save the city nearly $3 million. But it has come as a harsh disappointment for scores of city employees who were promised a meager but widely anticipated bump in pay. Outside studies commissioned by the city have shown Lynchburg employees are paid below-market rates.
In March, the initial budget included a nearly $1 million proposal to help bring city salaries up to market rates and a more than $2 million recommendation to fund a 3% wage increase for municipal employees. The proposed salary increase is the second phase of the implementation of a 2018 citywide salary study and comes a year after council allocated $1.3 million to fund the first round of raises.
“Frequently we say that hope is not a strategy, but the fact of the matter is given the times we’re in hope is absolutely a strategy,” Svrcek said, when asked what her message is to city employees facing the brunt of the budget cuts. “I would ask employees to be hopeful for better times.”
The remaining budget gap was made up by cutting $700,000 in funding for Lynchburg City Schools, $1.2 million for long-term education projects, and more than $400,000 set aside for a handful of new positions and minor city services. The city also will take advantage of more than $1.5 million in federal coronavirus aid for the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company to help balance the budget.
In the first of two required votes on next fiscal year's spending plan, council voted 6-1 to approve the budget. The second vote is expected on June 23.
Ward III council member Jeff Helgeson was the only member to vote in opposition. In explaining his vote, Helgeson said the budget did not provide enough financial relief in the form of tax cuts for residents struggling to navigate the damaged economy and did not allocate enough money to the Lynchburg Fire Department.
Fire Chief Greg Wormser had lobbied council for more than $500,000 in new spending to hire nine new firefighters and to staff a new medic unit off the ever-growing Timberlake Road corridor.
After weeks of debate, council approved an additional $200,000. The increased funding, Wormser said, will allow the department to hire between four and five new firefighters but is not enough to bring a new medic unit online.
Council has pledged to revisit the topic of public safety funding and employee raises later this year if the economy rebounds. A still-cloudy financial outlook, however, has made it nearly impossible to know if revenue levels will support the proposals.
“There’s a lot of pain in this budget and I’m hopeful that in the coming months, based on the revenue numbers that we're seeing, which are better than we anticipated, that we’ll be able to restore some of that funding," At-large council member Beau Wright said. “I’m looking forward to that, if that should come to pass.”
