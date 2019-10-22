A five-month pilot program that changed how downtown loading zones are used has wrapped up with a report detailing successes and challenges, with Lynchburg City Council voting to keep the changes.
The report, presented by City Parking Manager David Malewitz at Tuesday’s city council work session, said parking staff noticed smoother traffic flow and increased public safety during the program. The pilot program, which worked to solve issues with large delivery trucks downtown, officially started June 3 and ended Sept. 1, but the city will keep the loading zones installed for it.
Malewitz cited multiple successes in the report, such as larger parking spaces for delivery trucks and fewer vehicles parking in traffic lanes. The program allowed delivery trucks to park in larger loading zones for 30 minutes, made it illegal for trucks and other drivers to park in the street and increased fines if rules were violated.
Malewitz recommended to council that the program continue and expand to other downtown streets outside of the business district, which is the area from 5th Street to U.S. 29 Business, and from Clay Street to the James River. All council members — except Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who was absent — affirmed the continuation of the program.
“It went really well,” Malewitz said. “[The program] did what we wanted it to do.”
The program was initiated because city staff noticed interrupted traffic flow and safety issues due to delivery trucks parked in traffic lanes. The pilot program was designed to solve these issues.
At-large Councilman Randy Nelson asked if the pilot program results were related to last fall’s city council discussions about changing downtown one-way streets to two-way streets. Malewitz said issues with loading zones on one-way streets needed to be taken care of before moving forward with a decision on two-way streets.
“If we can’t get it right with one-way, it’s never going to work with two-way,” Nelson said. “We are not talking about two-way traffic; we are trying to perfect one-way.”
Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka agreed and said the conversation about two-way streets should not happen in conjunction with the loading zone conversation.
Ward IV Councilman Turner Perrow brought up concerns about fewer parking spaces downtown due to loading zones. Wodicka said approximately 10 spaces were eliminated to accommodate the loading zones.
“I’m just highly concerned about the number of spaces that are made available for use,” Perrow said, adding he’s glad the zones are being used for deliveries.
Perrow also asked if loading zone time frames could be narrowed to when deliveries are most often made, which the report found was typically after 10 a.m. Malewitz did not have an answer to his question.
Though Malewitz considered the program a success, he said non-delivery truck drivers still parked in loading zones, certain zones were not large enough, and drivers had difficulty making sense of the new parking signs.
City staff issued 221 $50 citations over the course of the pilot program to unauthorized drivers parking in loading zones and issued 52 warning tickets, Malewitz said.
The city spent about $1,000 on the program for new loading zone signs and outreach, and generated about $7,500 in revenue from parking tickets.
Seven loading zones between the 800 and 1300 blocks of Main Street, one on 13th Street and another on Commerce Street were part of the program. Two loading zones were 30-minute zones from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the rest were 30-minute zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The deliveries are happening,” Malewitz said in the report. “We’re seeing safer traffic patterns.”
Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.
