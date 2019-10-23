Funding for law enforcement responses to mental health crises, an amendment to encourage the formation of an independent airport authority, and pushing the importance of attracting and retaining business in Lynchburg are highlights of the city’s requests to this year’s General Assembly.
City Council unanimously voted to adopt the 2020 legislative agenda for the General Assembly at Tuesday night’s council meeting after discussing and revising the agenda at the Oct. 8 work session.
A notable addition to the agenda this year is increased funding to the Lynchburg Police Department for emergency custody orders and temporary detention orders.
An ECO allows officers to involuntarily take custody of someone showing dangerous mental health behavior and can last up to eight hours, with the possibility for a four-hour extension. TDOs allow officers to hold a patient for up to 72 hours to seek mental health treatment and requires officers to transport the patient to the nearest treatment center with available beds. In a TDO, two officers are required to accompany the patient.
In Lynchburg, TDOs have increased 345% from 2015 to August 2019, and at the Oct. 8 council work session, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said he doesn't see the numbers going down anytime soon.
Calls to mental health crises are often time-consuming for officers and keep them from policing the streets, he said. Mental health calls are also costly to the city — from January to August this year, ECOs cost the city $93,803, and TDOs cost $69,555 in time officers spent on these calls.
"We have a role in this," Zuidema said in a phone interview. “These are citizens of ours that we certainly care about. We just think the system needs some correction to it.”
If the General Assembly allocates funding to the police department for ECOs and TDOs, Zuidema said he hopes more local beds for mental health patients would be made available and reimbursements would be made to localities who have been spending resources to take patients outside of Lynchburg for mental health care.
"[ECOs and TDOs are] not only a new addition to our legislative agenda, but it's certainly a problem that has grown more significant,” said at-large Councilman Beau Wright. Responding to ECO and TDO calls is mandated by the state, he added, but is taxing on the police department. Wright said he feels the service needs an overhaul and hopes the General Assembly will allocate funding for it.
Other priorities on the legislative agenda include changes to the Region 2000 Airport Authority Act to allow Lynchburg to be the only governing body if an independent authority for the Lynchburg Regional Airport is formed. Currently, the act requires more than one government body to partner with the airport on an independent authority.
Council is also seeking increased funding for the Children’s Services Act, continued support of the Community Wealth Building state matching fund – a program which targets long-term areas of poverty through education and job training – and $4 million in funding for the Brownfields Restoration and Remediation Fund. The agenda priorities also include support for legislation requiring evicted tenants’ personal property stay inside their residence for a specified period of time.
Wright said council added to the economic development section of the agenda and is emphasizing the need for help from the state to fund economic growth in Lynchburg.
“This is a huge priority," he said.
Sections of the legislative agenda cover economic development; educational funding; emergency management; filing of items with local fiscal impact; historic rehabilitation tax credits; local law enforcement funding; proffers; revenue sharing, sidewalks; taxes on machinery and tools; taxes on business licenses; emergency custody orders, temporary detention orders and mental health; transportation initiatives; and drinking water, water quality and environment.
Ward IV Councilman Turner Perrow said he likes this year's agenda and is optimistic that the city will receive funding.
"There are no big asks,” Perrow said. "If we can get the detention orders worked out … that would be a big win for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.